❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The BRITs 2026 confirm British comedy favourite turned Hollywood actor as host
The show is moving north for the first time in its nearly 50-year history.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Tuesday, 9 December 2025 at 10:28 am
Authors
Molly MossTrends Writer
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad