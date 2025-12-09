Jack Whitehall has been announced as host of the BRIT Awards 2026.

The comedian and actor, who has appeared in the likes of Jungle Cruise, Clifford the Big Red Dog and the recent Prime Video thriller Malice, will return to present the ceremony for the sixth time.

He shared the news in an “Ode to Manchester”, where the show is taking place next year, on his Instagram account.

The sketch sees Whitehall moving in front of a green scene that displays many of the city’s landmarks, from the set of Coronation Street to the Curry Mile, while various things associated with Manchester, including barm cakes and rain, are also mentioned.

Whitehall said in a statement: “I am so excited to be coming back for this very special BRIT Awards in Manchester, a place that is so important to me.

“The city I started my comedy career in, it feels like a real full circle moment returning to host this historic night at the Co-op Live, a venue that is only a stone’s throw away from the comedy club I did my first 10-minute set in all those years ago. Hopefully I get a few more laughs than I did that night. I cannot wait.”

Jack Whitehall is returning to host The BRIT Awards 2026. Brits TV/ITV

Whitehall returned to host the BRITs 2025 earlier this year, having previously presented in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Mo Gilligan took on presenting duties in 2022 and 2023, while Maya Jama, Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp co-hosted in 2024.

Stacey Tang, chair of the 2026 BRIT Awards Committee and co-president of RCA Records at Sony Music UK, said: "Jack is absolutely brilliant at his craft so we are thrilled to welcome him back and excited for the fun and mischief he’s bound to bring to the show again this year.

"His legacy hosting the awards speaks for itself and as the BRITs enters a new era, in a city familiar to him, there’s nobody better placed to take the helm of the biggest night in music.”

The BRIT Awards 2026 will take place on Saturday 28th February 2026.

