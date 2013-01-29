The Big Reunion: Atomic Kitten on their plans to remain Whole Again
RadioTimes.com caught up with Kerry Katona, Liz McClarnon and Natasha Hamilton to discuss mending broken bridges and their plans for the future
It's been a quite a while since we've seen Atomic Kitten's original line-up - what with Kerry Katona's independent reality career and occasional meltdown. But following Jenny Frost's pregnancy, the girls called on their old bandmate to complete their trio for ITV2's The Big Reunion.
And when we caught up with the Kittens inbetween rehearsals for the upcoming reality show, they revealed their plans to continue their reunion beyond the one-off performance alongside the likes of 5ive, B*Witched, Liberty X, 911 and The Honeyz.
"It's been so much fun so far, why wouldn't we continue it?" said Liz. "We came into this knowing we'd have a bit of a laugh, but not that it would be this much fun, so why would we stop when it's been so good?" "Watch this space..." added Kerry.
That sounds a little ominous, although admittedly we are a little intrigued to see if their reunion will take the form of an Eternal Flame - or whether this time around it really will be The Last Goodbye.
Watch the video below to see the girls chatting about getting their bond back, waking up with aching muscles after energetic rehearsals and what happened when Kerry stroked Natasha's sweaty back...
More like this
And while you're here, why not check out our before and after shots of the Kittens, 5ive, B*Witched, Liberty X, 911 and The Honeyz - all taking part in ITV2's The Big Reunion: