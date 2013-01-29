"It's been so much fun so far, why wouldn't we continue it?" said Liz. "We came into this knowing we'd have a bit of a laugh, but not that it would be this much fun, so why would we stop when it's been so good?" "Watch this space..." added Kerry.

That sounds a little ominous, although admittedly we are a little intrigued to see if their reunion will take the form of an Eternal Flame - or whether this time around it really will be The Last Goodbye.

Watch the video below to see the girls chatting about getting their bond back, waking up with aching muscles after energetic rehearsals and what happened when Kerry stroked Natasha's sweaty back...

More like this

Advertisement

And while you're here, why not check out our before and after shots of the Kittens, 5ive, B*Witched, Liberty X, 911 and The Honeyz - all taking part in ITV2's The Big Reunion: