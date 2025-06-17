It's a great interview with the lad from Archway, north London, who used to deliver Radio Times on his paper round and then went on to become a rock god (surely there's got to be a connection of some sort?).

I have already got my favourite chair set up for Sir Rod's set, which he promises will be special. There may even be bagpipes... I sincerely hope so.

We also talk to two more Glastonbury stars – Sam Ryder and Self Esteem (Rebecca Lucy Taylor to her friends), who says if Rod asked her to join him on stage to sing with him she'd be there like a shot.

And don't miss our armchair Glastonbury guide in this week's issue. Thank you and goodnight.

Rod Stewart photographed exclusively for Radio Times by Robert Wilson.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

We call on London's sandwich king to recreate The Bear's famous Italian beef sandwich.

Julianne Moore takes a dark turn in the thriller Echo Valley.

Eight years on, a new film puts the Grenfell Tower scandal back in the public eye.

