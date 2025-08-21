So, whether you're based up north or down south in the UK, you have easy access to some of the best performers from the world right now.

With Hozier, Bring Me the Horizon and Travis Scott headlining across the weekend, the three-day event promises something for everyone.

Here's everything you need to know about who's performing and when

Who's playing Reading: Friday 22nd/Leeds: Saturday 23rd?

Main Stage

Red Rum Club

Alessi Rose

The Royston Club

Bloc Party

Wallows

The Kooks

Chappell Roan

Hozier

Chevron Stage

Good Health Good Wealth

Charlotte Plank

Badger

Nemzzz

Still Woozy

Soft Play

Rudim3ntal

AJ Tracey

C100

Badger

DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

Any Young Mechanic

Glixen

Jasmine.4.T

Been Stellar

Sofia Isella

Snayx

The Linda Lindas

Heartworms

Mannequin P***y

High Vis

The Chats

Pop Never Dies

Fuzz Club

BBC Introducing

Chanel Yates

Ashley Singh

Jack Dean

Overpass

Artio

Phoebe Green

Charles

Enna

Girl Group

Who's playing Reading: Saturday 23rd/Leeds: Sunday 24th?

Main Stage

VOILÁ

Lambrini Girls

South Arcade

Good Neighbours

Royel Otis

Conan Gray

Enter Shikari

Limp Bizkit

Bring Me the Horizon

Chevron Stage

James and the Cold Gun

Blanco

Issey Cross

Pozer

Example

Pale Waves

Bakar

Wunderhorse

Jazzy

Becky Hill

Jeremiah Asiamah

DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

Sunday (1994)

Rifle

Mouth Culture

Origami Angel

Ecca Vandal

Vlure

Balming Tiger

House of Protection

Bilmuri

Snow Strippers

Uprawr

BBC Introducing

Nadia

Unpeople

The Pill

Leo

VIC

Finn Forster

Eville

Keo

Mudi Sama

Who's playing Reading: Sunday 24th/Leeds: Friday 22nd?

Main Stage

Demae

Songer

Waterparks

Sea Girls

Suki Waterhouse

Amyl & the sniffers

Trippie Redd

D-Block Europe

Travis Scott

Chevron Stage

Lyvia

Late Night Drive Home

Del Water Gap

Leigh-Anne

Girl’s Don’t Sync

Lancey Foux

DJ EZ

Sammy Virji

BL3SS

Millie Cotton

DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

Aviva

Bartees Strange

Balu Brigada

Nell Mescal

Skye Newman

Antony Szmierek

Luvcat

Matilda Mann

Good Kid

Nieve Ella

The Dare

For the Nightcrawlers

Face Down

BBC Introducing

Amie Blu

Déyyess

EV

MCXXNE

Niki Kini

Indoor Foxes

Wench!

Cliffords

JD Cliffe

