Reading and Leeds Festival 2025 line-up: Full list of acts and days
Here's everything you need to know about the August Bank Holiday festival.
All good things must come to an end, and as the UK's festival season winds down for the year, Reading and Leeds Festivals are making sure that it wraps up in absolute style.
Held across the August Bank Holiday (22nd to 24th August), the twin festivals are held in Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park, with the exact same line-up performing on different days across the weekend.
So, whether you're based up north or down south in the UK, you have easy access to some of the best performers from the world right now.
With Hozier, Bring Me the Horizon and Travis Scott headlining across the weekend, the three-day event promises something for everyone.
Here's everything you need to know about who's performing and when
Who's playing Reading: Friday 22nd/Leeds: Saturday 23rd?
Main Stage
- Red Rum Club
- Alessi Rose
- The Royston Club
- Bloc Party
- Wallows
- The Kooks
- Chappell Roan
- Hozier
Chevron Stage
- Good Health Good Wealth
- Charlotte Plank
- Badger
- Nemzzz
- Still Woozy
- Soft Play
- Rudim3ntal
- AJ Tracey
- C100
- Badger
- DJ Battle
Festival Republic Stage
- Any Young Mechanic
- Glixen
- Jasmine.4.T
- Been Stellar
- Sofia Isella
- Snayx
- The Linda Lindas
- Heartworms
- Mannequin P***y
- High Vis
- The Chats
- Pop Never Dies
- Fuzz Club
BBC Introducing
- Chanel Yates
- Ashley Singh
- Jack Dean
- Overpass
- Artio
- Phoebe Green
- Charles
- Enna
- Girl Group
Who's playing Reading: Saturday 23rd/Leeds: Sunday 24th?
Main Stage
- VOILÁ
- Lambrini Girls
- South Arcade
- Good Neighbours
- Royel Otis
- Conan Gray
- Enter Shikari
- Limp Bizkit
- Bring Me the Horizon
Chevron Stage
- James and the Cold Gun
- Blanco
- Issey Cross
- Pozer
- Example
- Pale Waves
- Bakar
- Wunderhorse
- Jazzy
- Becky Hill
- Jeremiah Asiamah
- DJ Battle
Festival Republic Stage
- Sunday (1994)
- Rifle
- Mouth Culture
- Origami Angel
- Ecca Vandal
- Vlure
- Balming Tiger
- House of Protection
- Bilmuri
- Snow Strippers
- Uprawr
BBC Introducing
- Nadia
- Unpeople
- The Pill
- Leo
- VIC
- Finn Forster
- Eville
- Keo
- Mudi Sama
Who's playing Reading: Sunday 24th/Leeds: Friday 22nd?
Main Stage
- Demae
- Songer
- Waterparks
- Sea Girls
- Suki Waterhouse
- Amyl & the sniffers
- Trippie Redd
- D-Block Europe
- Travis Scott
Chevron Stage
- Lyvia
- Late Night Drive Home
- Del Water Gap
- Leigh-Anne
- Girl’s Don’t Sync
- Lancey Foux
- DJ EZ
- Sammy Virji
- BL3SS
- Millie Cotton
- DJ Battle
Festival Republic Stage
- Aviva
- Bartees Strange
- Balu Brigada
- Nell Mescal
- Skye Newman
- Antony Szmierek
- Luvcat
- Matilda Mann
- Good Kid
- Nieve Ella
- The Dare
- For the Nightcrawlers
- Face Down
BBC Introducing
- Amie Blu
- Déyyess
- EV
- MCXXNE
- Niki Kini
- Indoor Foxes
- Wench!
- Cliffords
- JD Cliffe
Authors
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.