All good things must come to an end, and as the UK's festival season winds down for the year, Reading and Leeds Festivals are making sure that it wraps up in absolute style.

Ad

Held across the August Bank Holiday (22nd to 24th August), the twin festivals are held in Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park, with the exact same line-up performing on different days across the weekend.

So, whether you're based up north or down south in the UK, you have easy access to some of the best performers from the world right now.

With Hozier, Bring Me the Horizon and Travis Scott headlining across the weekend, the three-day event promises something for everyone.

Here's everything you need to know about who's performing and when

Who's playing Reading: Friday 22nd/Leeds: Saturday 23rd?

Hozier performs on stage, playing guitar and singing into a microphone, which is on a stand. He is wearing a black jacket and shirt with the top buttons undone, and has long hair. He is looking off. to the right of the picture as he sings.
Hozier. Scott Legato/Getty Images

Main Stage

  • Red Rum Club
  • Alessi Rose
  • The Royston Club
  • Bloc Party
  • Wallows
  • The Kooks
  • Chappell Roan
  • Hozier

Chevron Stage

  • Good Health Good Wealth
  • Charlotte Plank
  • Badger
  • Nemzzz
  • Still Woozy
  • Soft Play
  • Rudim3ntal
  • AJ Tracey
  • C100
  • Badger
  • DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

  • Any Young Mechanic
  • Glixen
  • Jasmine.4.T
  • Been Stellar
  • Sofia Isella
  • Snayx
  • The Linda Lindas
  • Heartworms
  • Mannequin P***y
  • High Vis
  • The Chats
  • Pop Never Dies
  • Fuzz Club

BBC Introducing

  • Chanel Yates
  • Ashley Singh
  • Jack Dean
  • Overpass
  • Artio
  • Phoebe Green
  • Charles
  • Enna
  • Girl Group

Who's playing Reading: Saturday 23rd/Leeds: Sunday 24th?

Olly Sykes performs on stage, singing passionate into a microphone. He is wearing an all white shirt with a paisley-style print and trousers, and has shaggy brown hair. His chest is covered in tattoos
Oli Sykes of Bring Me the Horizon. Iwi Onodera/Redferns

Main Stage

  • VOILÁ
  • Lambrini Girls
  • South Arcade
  • Good Neighbours
  • Royel Otis
  • Conan Gray
  • Enter Shikari
  • Limp Bizkit
  • Bring Me the Horizon

Chevron Stage

  • James and the Cold Gun
  • Blanco
  • Issey Cross
  • Pozer
  • Example
  • Pale Waves
  • Bakar
  • Wunderhorse
  • Jazzy
  • Becky Hill
  • Jeremiah Asiamah
  • DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

  • Sunday (1994)
  • Rifle
  • Mouth Culture
  • Origami Angel
  • Ecca Vandal
  • Vlure
  • Balming Tiger
  • House of Protection
  • Bilmuri
  • Snow Strippers
  • Uprawr

BBC Introducing

  • Nadia
  • Unpeople
  • The Pill
  • Leo
  • VIC
  • Finn Forster
  • Eville
  • Keo
  • Mudi Sama

Who's playing Reading: Sunday 24th/Leeds: Friday 22nd?

Travis scott performs on stage, singing into a microphone. There is red lights and smoke behind him, and he is wearing an all black tracksuit
Travis Scott. Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Main Stage

  • Demae
  • Songer
  • Waterparks
  • Sea Girls
  • Suki Waterhouse
  • Amyl & the sniffers
  • Trippie Redd
  • D-Block Europe
  • Travis Scott

Chevron Stage

  • Lyvia
  • Late Night Drive Home
  • Del Water Gap
  • Leigh-Anne
  • Girl’s Don’t Sync
  • Lancey Foux
  • DJ EZ
  • Sammy Virji
  • BL3SS
  • Millie Cotton
  • DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

  • Aviva
  • Bartees Strange
  • Balu Brigada
  • Nell Mescal
  • Skye Newman
  • Antony Szmierek
  • Luvcat
  • Matilda Mann
  • Good Kid
  • Nieve Ella
  • The Dare
  • For the Nightcrawlers
  • Face Down

BBC Introducing

  • Amie Blu
  • Déyyess
  • EV
  • MCXXNE
  • Niki Kini
  • Indoor Foxes
  • Wench!
  • Cliffords
  • JD Cliffe
Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Tilly PearceFreelance Writer

Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.

Ad
Ad

Subscribe in time for our Strictly Special

Enjoy weekly copies of Radio Times, and full access to the Radio Times App. Subscribe by 17 September for 5 weeks for only £2 and get your Strictly Special.
Subscribe now
Ad