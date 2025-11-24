The BBC has unveiled its Christmas 2025 radio line-up, with Cate Blanchett, Baroness Theresa May and acclaimed historian Tom Holland among the celebrities set to guest edit BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this festive season.

They will be joined by broadcaster Melvyn Bragg, inventor Sir James Dyson and AI entrepreneur Mustafa Suleyman, and each be curating an episode between 24th December and 31st December.

The festive takeover kicks off on Christmas Eve, with a special guest edit from Bragg, where he will be exploring the origins of the nativity story.

Dyson will use his episode on Boxing Day to explore how Britain can get its inventive streak back, while Blanchett’s guest edit, which will broadcast on 27th December, will examine a range of topics including the impact of AI technology on women in the film industry and beyond.

Suleyman’s guest edit on 29th December will ask how we can navigate the realities of a post-superintelligence world.

Holland will edit the programme on 30th December, hosting an early celebration for England’s 1100th birthday and examining the impact of AI on academic research.

Finally, May will explore the themes of domestic violence, trust in politics and modern slavery in her guest edit on 31st December.

Owenna Griffiths, Editor of the Today programme, said: "Every Christmas on Today, a new set of guest editors take up residence and bring with them a wonderful range of new stories, fresh ideas and, hopefully, a sprinkling of joy."

She continued: "This year is no exception. In a rapidly changing world, this year's guest editors will help bring illumination and understanding and I'm enormously grateful to all of them for giving up the time to take part."

Theresa May. Getty Images

Elsewhere on the BBC radio Christmas line-up, TV presenter Lorraine Kelly is set to make her Radio 2 debut.

Kelly is set to take over Jeremy Vine’s slot during the festive period, while the station will also host a special with Jane McDonald and Trevor Nelson celebrating the music of Stevie Wonder.

Over on Radio 4, fans can expect a festive edition of Desert Island Discs with Kate Winslet, as well as a celebration of 75 years of The Archers, a new adaptation of P.G. Wodehouse’s Joy in the Morning, and a new performance of T.S. Eliot’s Murder in the Cathedral.

Lorraine Kelly. Getty Images

Radio 1 will present the exclusive reveal of the official Christmas No. 1, while the return of the Presenter Takeover will give brand new DJs an opportunity to front some of the network’s most recognised programmes.

Meanwhile, Radio 3 will aim to "blend tradition, reflection and celebration" with Carols Across The Country, live broadcasts from dawn to dusk, and a landmark Advent service from St John’s College, Cambridge.



The BBC’s Orchestras and Choirs will also be presenting concerts on the stations throughout the Christmas period.

Over on Radio 5 Live, fans can look forward to a packed schedule of live sport and special shows, including Elis James and John Robins celebrating their 500th episode, Roman Kemp and Tom Grennan’s festive You About?, and The Wayne Rooney Show.

On Radio 6 Music, Jarvis Cocker and Bill Nighy sit in for Iggy Pop, Beth Ditto will curate indie disco hits, Nick Grimshaw will look back on the year, and Craig Charles will deliver funk and soul.

Check out more of our Audio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.