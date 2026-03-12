The Pussycat Dolls have announced they are reuniting as a trio to release their first new music in seven years and for a world tour.

The group – now comprising Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt – released Club Song on Thursday (12 March).

Though there were six members of the original Pussycat Dolls, Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar, and Melody Thornton won’t be taking part.

Club Song is the group’s first single since 2020’s React. It has been co-written by Scherzinger and Mike Sabath, who's best known for his work with pop stars including Lizzo and Raye.

It will be followed by a series of live shows on the 53-date PCD Forever tour, which will begin in North America in June before moving to Europe and the UK, including a show at the O2 Arena in London.

Listen to Club Song here:

The group had announced a reunion in 2019 with plans to tour in 2020, but this was derailed by the Covid pandemic.

The Pussycat Dolls burst onto the music scene in 2005 with Don’t Cha and released three top 10 albums during the 2000s.

Since leaving the group, Scherzinger has enjoyed plenty of career success, serving as a judge on The X Factor over a number of years.

She also won the Olivier Award for best actress in a musical for her performance in the 2023 revival of Sunset Boulevard on the West End, and went on to win a Tony award for best actress in the US the following year in a Broadway transfer of the production.

Meanwhile, Roberts and Wyatt have both starred in numerous reality TV shows since performing in The Pussycat Dolls, while Roberts is also a presenter on Heart Radio.

Fans in the UK and Europe can sign up for early access to tickets for the tour at pcdforever.com by 16 March, while tickets will become available 20 March.

