Metallica confirm plans to extend record-breaking world tour - dates revealed
The new dates will extend the band's tour into its fourth year.
Metallica will perform in the UK and Ireland in June, hitting the road for gigs in Dublin, Glasgow and Cardiff, before playing two nights at the London Stadium on 3rd and 5th July. The band previously performed at Download Festival in 2023.
In May, they will perform a number of European dates, appearing for shows in Athens, Bucharest, Chorzów, Frankfurt, Zurich, Berlin, Bologna and Budapest.
Two-night tickets for the No Repeat Weekends as well as single-night tickets will go on general sale at 10am BST next Friday (30th May), while fan club pre-sales will kick off at 11am next Tuesday (27th May).
The full list of the newly-announced European and UK M72 tour dates are as follows:
May 2026
- 9th - Athens, Olympic Stadium
- 13th - Bucharest, Arena Națională
- 19th - Chorzów, Stadion Śląski
- 22nd - Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park
- 24th - Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park
- 27th - Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund
- 30th - Berlin, Olympiastadion
June 2026
- 3rd - Bologna, Stadio Renato Dall'Ara
- 11th - Budapest, Puskas Arena
- 13th - Budapest, Puskas Arena
- 19th - Dublin, Avia Stadium
- 21st - Dublin, Avia Stadium
- 25th - Glasgow, Hampden Park
- 28th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
July 2026
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.