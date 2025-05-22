Heavy metal legends Metallica have announced new UK and European tour dates for 2026.

The band are currently on the road with their M72 tour and have now extended the tour into 2026, which will mark its fourth year.

Metallica will perform in the UK and Ireland in June, hitting the road for gigs in Dublin, Glasgow and Cardiff, before playing two nights at the London Stadium on 3rd and 5th July. The band previously performed at Download Festival in 2023.

In May, they will perform a number of European dates, appearing for shows in Athens, Bucharest, Chorzów, Frankfurt, Zurich, Berlin, Bologna and Budapest.

Two-night tickets for the No Repeat Weekends as well as single-night tickets will go on general sale at 10am BST next Friday (30th May), while fan club pre-sales will kick off at 11am next Tuesday (27th May).

The full list of the newly-announced European and UK M72 tour dates are as follows:

May 2026

  • 9th - Athens, Olympic Stadium
  • 13th - Bucharest, Arena Națională
  • 19th - Chorzów, Stadion Śląski
  • 22nd - Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park
  • 24th - Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park
  • 27th - Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund
  • 30th - Berlin, Olympiastadion

June 2026

July 2026

Authors

Molly MossTrends Writer

Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.

