Metallica will perform in the UK and Ireland in June, hitting the road for gigs in Dublin, Glasgow and Cardiff, before playing two nights at the London Stadium on 3rd and 5th July. The band previously performed at Download Festival in 2023.

In May, they will perform a number of European dates, appearing for shows in Athens, Bucharest, Chorzów, Frankfurt, Zurich, Berlin, Bologna and Budapest.

Two-night tickets for the No Repeat Weekends as well as single-night tickets will go on general sale at 10am BST next Friday (30th May), while fan club pre-sales will kick off at 11am next Tuesday (27th May).

The full list of the newly-announced European and UK M72 tour dates are as follows:

May 2026

9th - Athens, Olympic Stadium

13th - Bucharest, Arena Națională

19th - Chorzów, Stadion Śląski

22nd - Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park

24th - Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park

27th - Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund

30th - Berlin, Olympiastadion

June 2026

July 2026

