MARINA confirms tracklist for new album Princess of Power – full list of songs
MARINA is returning with her sixth studio album – here's everything that we know.
MARINA is back and ready to fill your playlist with new infectious tracks with her sixth studio album, Princess of Power.
The singer, real name Marina Diamandis, is dropping her first album in four years, debuting some of the new songs, including C**tissimo, Cupid’s Girl and Butterfly, during her sets at Coachella Festival in California across the past two weekends.
Following 2021’s Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land, MARINA is now gearing up for the release of Princess of Power, which is set for release on 6th June and is available for pre-order now.
According to MARINA, the songs will tie in with the themes of her poetry book, Eat the World, which was published in October last year.
Talking to Rolling Stone about the release of Eat the World last year, Marina teased what to expect from her new music, and said: "I feel like this next record’s going to be important, and I think the poetry book is also reflective of that.
"I’m able to take a left turn and do something that was genuinely just for the joy of doing it. I’m in a separate part of my memory bank. That’s how it feels."
Dropping the album artwork and full tracklist on her Instagram page, here’s what you can expect.
MARINA's Princess of Power tracklist
The full tracklist from the upcoming album is:
- Princess of Power
- Butterfly
- C**tissimo
- Rollercoaster
- Cupid's Girl
- Metallic Stallion
- Je Ne Sais Quoi
- Digital Fantasy
- Everybody Knows I'm Sad
- Hello Kitty
- I <3 U
- Adult Girl
- Final Boss
Authors
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.