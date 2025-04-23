Following 2021’s Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land, MARINA is now gearing up for the release of Princess of Power, which is set for release on 6th June and is available for pre-order now.

According to MARINA, the songs will tie in with the themes of her poetry book, Eat the World, which was published in October last year.

Talking to Rolling Stone about the release of Eat the World last year, Marina teased what to expect from her new music, and said: "I feel like this next record’s going to be important, and I think the poetry book is also reflective of that.

"I’m able to take a left turn and do something that was genuinely just for the joy of doing it. I’m in a separate part of my memory bank. That’s how it feels."

Dropping the album artwork and full tracklist on her Instagram page, here’s what you can expect.

MARINA's Princess of Power tracklist

The full tracklist from the upcoming album is:

Princess of Power Butterfly C**tissimo Rollercoaster Cupid's Girl Metallic Stallion Je Ne Sais Quoi Digital Fantasy Everybody Knows I'm Sad Hello Kitty I <3 U Adult Girl Final Boss

