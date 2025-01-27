"The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved," Gaga explained in a statement on Instagram.

She added that her creative process is like "a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way".

Mayhem will feature 14 songs, including the previously released Die With a Smile and Disease.

The full track list is yet to be announced.

Gaga fuelled speculation that a release date confirmation was on the way for the new album last week when a mysterious countdown appeared on her website, which was scheduled to end on Monday 27th January at 4pm GMT.

Lady Gaga. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

When you removed the website's blue background with a mouse, it revealed the text "LG7".

The singer confirmed that new music was on the way at the end of the Gaga Chromatica Ball film premiere in Los Angeles last year, as a brand new song played over the words: "LG7. Gaga returns."

Speaking about the upcoming album during the event's Q&A, Gaga said (via Rolling Stone): "I am in the studio every single day. I have written so many songs, I’ve been producing so many songs, and it’s nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before."

She continued: "I love to break genre, and I love to explore music. There’s something really beautiful about knowing that you will be loved no matter what you do."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.