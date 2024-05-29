Now, Gaga has shared the news that a new album, titled LG7, is on its way.

The singer confirmed that her seventh studio album was on the horizon at the end of the Gaga Chromatica Ball film premiere in Los Angeles, as a brand new song played over the words: "LG7. Gaga returns."

Gaga also revealed more details about the upcoming album during the event's Q&A, saying (via Rolling Stone): "I am in the studio every single day. I have written so many songs, I’ve been producing so many songs, and it’s nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before."

She continued: "I love to break genre, and I love to explore music. There’s something really beautiful about knowing that you will be loved no matter what you do."

The singer went on to add that the Chromatica Ball Tour of 2022 really set the tone for the artistic process for her new album.

"Something I’m definitely exploring right now is sort of the art of intensity, and I think that the art of intensity actually began during this tour," she explained. "But I’m not done with it yet."

So, when can fans expect the new album? Read on for everything we know.

Lady Gaga. BBC/Guy Levy

A release date is yet to be announced, but after the album announcement at the LA premiere of Gaga Chromatica Ball, it looks like fans could be in for a treat very soon.

Although Gaga has released some collaborations and an anniversary album in recent years, the star hasn’t released a new album since 2020’s Chromatica.

What is the tracklist for LG7?

The tracklist for the new album is yet to be unveiled.

However, during the announcement of LG7 at the Gaga Chromatica Ball film premiere, the words of a brand new song could be heard, and the lyrics were: dance in the shadow of the night.

Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.