Sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim have become cult favourites as they perform around the world.

Ad

With three critically acclaimed albums under their belt, the trio have been smashing the festival music scene in the UK and US alike – including previous stints at Reading Festival and Glastonbury.

As they prepare to release their first album in five years, they're set to perform at Radio One's Big Weekend in Liverpool this weekend.

Ahead of their big new music release, here's everything the group has released so far and what the group have achieved in the industry.

HAIM albums in release date order

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: (L-R) Este Haim, Alana Haim, and Danielle Haim attend the "Overcompensating" Screening And After-Party at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Prime Video)
HAIM Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Prime Video

The following albums have been released by HAIM in this order.

  • Days Are Gone (2013)
  • Something to Tell You (2017)
  • Women in Music Pt. III (2020)
  • I Quit (2025)

HAIM albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes

Days Are Gone (2013)

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Musicians Alana Haim, Este Haim, Danielle Haim of Haim perform onstage during Chloe Los Angeles Fashion Show & Dinner hosted by Clare Waight Keller, January Jones and Lisa Love on October 29, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vogue)
Musicians Alana Haim, Este Haim, Danielle Haim of Haim perform onstage during Chloe Los Angeles Fashion Show & Dinner hosted by Clare Waight Keller, January Jones and Lisa Love on October 29, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vogue

Tracklist:

  1. Falling
  2. Forever
  3. The Wire
  4. If I Could Change Your Mind
  5. Honey & I
  6. Don't Save Me
  7. Days Are Gone
  8. My Song 5
  9. Go Slow
  10. Let Me Go
  11. Running If You Call My Name
  12. Send Me Down – UK Digital Deluxe Bonus Track
  13. Edge – UK Digital Deluxe Bonus Track
  14. Falling (Duke Dumont Remix) – UK Digital Deluxe Bonus Track
  15. Go Slow (demo) – UK Digital Deluxe Bonus Track

Status in UK: Platinum

Days Are Gone immediately went to number one in the UK and remained in the charts for 54 weeks.

The BBC declared them the 'Sound of 2013'.

In the US, the band were nominated for their first Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2015, but lost out to Sam Smith, who took home four of the key awards that night.

Something to Tell You (2017)

Haim (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)
HAIM pose on the red carpet. Lexie Moreland/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Tracklist:

  1. Want You Back
  2. Nothing's Wrong
  3. Little of Your Love
  4. Ready for You
  5. Something to Tell You
  6. You Never Knew
  7. Kept Me Crying
  8. Found It in Silence
  9. Walking Away
  10. Right Now
  11. Night So Long

Status in UK: Silver

Women in Music Pt. III (2020)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1221 -- Pictured: Musical guest HAIM performs on March 9, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Musical guests HAIM perform on the Tonight Show on 9th March 2020. Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Tracklist:

  1. Los Angeles
  2. The Steps
  3. I Know Alone
  4. Up from a Dream
  5. Gasoline
  6. 3 AM
  7. Don't Wanna
  8. Another Try
  9. Leaning on You
  10. I've Been Down
  11. Man from the Magazine
  12. All That Ever Mattered
  13. FUBT

Status in UK: Silver

Women In Music Pt. III earned the band their second UK number one album, and was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys, as well as Best Rock Act for The Steps.

I Quit (2025)

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 10: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Este Haim attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 10, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Este Haim attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on 10th March 2025 in Paris, France Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

I Quit is the band's fourth studio album and is set for release on 20th June 2025. There will be 15 new songs on the album.

The full tracklist is yet to be revealed, but the album will feature the following songs:

  • Relationships
  • Down to be Wrong
  • Everybody's Trying To Figure Me Out

Pre-order I Quit on vinyl with an exclusive signed O-card via Amazon here.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Tilly PearceFreelance Writer

Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.

Ad
Ad
Ad