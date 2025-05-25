HAIM albums in order: Full tracklists of releases from the sisters
As the band prepares to release their latest album, here's what the sisters have achieved so far.
Sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim have become cult favourites as they perform around the world.
With three critically acclaimed albums under their belt, the trio have been smashing the festival music scene in the UK and US alike – including previous stints at Reading Festival and Glastonbury.
As they prepare to release their first album in five years, they're set to perform at Radio One's Big Weekend in Liverpool this weekend.
Ahead of their big new music release, here's everything the group has released so far and what the group have achieved in the industry.
HAIM albums in release date order
The following albums have been released by HAIM in this order.
- Days Are Gone (2013)
- Something to Tell You (2017)
- Women in Music Pt. III (2020)
- I Quit (2025)
HAIM albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes
Days Are Gone (2013)
Tracklist:
- Falling
- Forever
- The Wire
- If I Could Change Your Mind
- Honey & I
- Don't Save Me
- Days Are Gone
- My Song 5
- Go Slow
- Let Me Go
- Running If You Call My Name
- Send Me Down – UK Digital Deluxe Bonus Track
- Edge – UK Digital Deluxe Bonus Track
- Falling (Duke Dumont Remix) – UK Digital Deluxe Bonus Track
- Go Slow (demo) – UK Digital Deluxe Bonus Track
Status in UK: Platinum
Days Are Gone immediately went to number one in the UK and remained in the charts for 54 weeks.
The BBC declared them the 'Sound of 2013'.
In the US, the band were nominated for their first Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2015, but lost out to Sam Smith, who took home four of the key awards that night.
Something to Tell You (2017)
Tracklist:
- Want You Back
- Nothing's Wrong
- Little of Your Love
- Ready for You
- Something to Tell You
- You Never Knew
- Kept Me Crying
- Found It in Silence
- Walking Away
- Right Now
- Night So Long
Status in UK: Silver
Women in Music Pt. III (2020)
Tracklist:
- Los Angeles
- The Steps
- I Know Alone
- Up from a Dream
- Gasoline
- 3 AM
- Don't Wanna
- Another Try
- Leaning on You
- I've Been Down
- Man from the Magazine
- All That Ever Mattered
- FUBT
Status in UK: Silver
Women In Music Pt. III earned the band their second UK number one album, and was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys, as well as Best Rock Act for The Steps.
I Quit (2025)
I Quit is the band's fourth studio album and is set for release on 20th June 2025. There will be 15 new songs on the album.
The full tracklist is yet to be revealed, but the album will feature the following songs:
- Relationships
- Down to be Wrong
- Everybody's Trying To Figure Me Out
