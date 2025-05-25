As they prepare to release their first album in five years, they're set to perform at Radio One's Big Weekend in Liverpool this weekend.

Ahead of their big new music release, here's everything the group has released so far and what the group have achieved in the industry.

HAIM Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Prime Video

The following albums have been released by HAIM in this order.

Days Are Gone (2013)

Something to Tell You (2017)

Women in Music Pt. III (2020)

I Quit (2025)

HAIM albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes

Days Are Gone (2013)

Musicians Alana Haim, Este Haim, Danielle Haim of Haim perform onstage during Chloe Los Angeles Fashion Show & Dinner hosted by Clare Waight Keller, January Jones and Lisa Love on October 29, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vogue

Tracklist:

Falling Forever The Wire If I Could Change Your Mind Honey & I Don't Save Me Days Are Gone My Song 5 Go Slow Let Me Go Running If You Call My Name Send Me Down – UK Digital Deluxe Bonus Track Edge – UK Digital Deluxe Bonus Track Falling (Duke Dumont Remix) – UK Digital Deluxe Bonus Track Go Slow (demo) – UK Digital Deluxe Bonus Track

Status in UK: Platinum

Days Are Gone immediately went to number one in the UK and remained in the charts for 54 weeks.

The BBC declared them the 'Sound of 2013'.

In the US, the band were nominated for their first Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2015, but lost out to Sam Smith, who took home four of the key awards that night.

Something to Tell You (2017)

HAIM pose on the red carpet. Lexie Moreland/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Tracklist:

Want You Back Nothing's Wrong Little of Your Love Ready for You Something to Tell You You Never Knew Kept Me Crying Found It in Silence Walking Away Right Now Night So Long

Status in UK: Silver

Women in Music Pt. III (2020)

Musical guests HAIM perform on the Tonight Show on 9th March 2020. Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Tracklist:

Los Angeles The Steps I Know Alone Up from a Dream Gasoline 3 AM Don't Wanna Another Try Leaning on You I've Been Down Man from the Magazine All That Ever Mattered FUBT

Status in UK: Silver

Women In Music Pt. III earned the band their second UK number one album, and was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys, as well as Best Rock Act for The Steps.

I Quit (2025)

Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Este Haim attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on 10th March 2025 in Paris, France Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

I Quit is the band's fourth studio album and is set for release on 20th June 2025. There will be 15 new songs on the album.

The full tracklist is yet to be revealed, but the album will feature the following songs:

Relationships

Down to be Wrong

Everybody's Trying To Figure Me Out

