Achieving superstar status by the age of 29, it's clear the sky is the limit for this Albanian-British star, with her chart success speaking for itself.

Here are all her albums and singles released so far, what they achieved, and what she won as a result of them.

Dua Lipa (2017)

Dua Lipa in 2017. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Singles:

Be the One (charting at No. 9)

Hotter Than Hell (charting at No. 15)

IDGAF (charting at No. 3)

New Rules (charting at No. 1)

One Kiss feat Calvin Harris (charting at No. 1) - Complete Edition Only

Three years after signing to Warner Bros, Dua Lipa stormed the charts with her debut album and its singles, with New Rules giving her the first number one of her career in the UK Top 40.

She would later release an expanded version of the record, the Complete Edition, which included a collaboration with Calvin Harris, which also topped the charts. The track, One Kiss, spent eight weeks at No. 1 and a staggering 63 weeks in the charts.

Lipa won British Breakthrough Artist and British Female Solo Artist at the BRITs in 2018, and Best British Single the following year for One Kiss.

She also got her first two Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording (for Electricity feat Silk City), and went multi-platinum across the world. This includes the US (1x), the UK (3x), Canada (5x) and New Zealand (4x).

Future Nostalgia (2020)

Dua Lipa in 2020. Getty

Singles:

Don't Start Now (charting at No. 2)

Physical (charting at No. 3)

Levitating (charting at No. 5)

Future Nostalgia was Lipa's first number one album, topping the charts in the UK and 13 other countries. It reached the top three on the Billboard charts in the US. The sound leans more into an '80s-inspired dance-pop style than the first album, which had more of a club and RnB influence.

It won Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys the following year, as well as British Album of the Year at the BRITs.

Radical Optimism (2024)

Dua Lipa. Photo by Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Houdini (charting at No. 2)

Training Season (charting at No. 4)

Illusion (charting at No. 9)

Her second number one album, Radical Optimism, was the biggest opening week for a female artist in three years. This time, she focused more on influences from '70s psychedelic rock for the release. It was certified platinum in France, and Gold in the UK.

Through this album, she has been nominated for four awards at this year's BRITs: Song of the Year for Training Season, Artist of the Year, Best Pop Act, and Album of the Year. She also performed on Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage last summer.

Other notable releases

Cold Heart feat Elton John (charting at No. 1)

Dance the Night (charting at No. 1)

Dance the Night was a prominent song on the soundtrack for Barbie, with Lipa even making an appearance in the movie as Mermaid Barbie.

The song earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song, and two Grammy nominations for Song of the Year and Best Written Song for Visual Media.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.