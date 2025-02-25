The album’s release comes as the UK government plans to add exemptions to copyright law for training AI models.

The proposed changes would make it easier for tech firms to use copyrighted work without needing a license, or reimbursing creatives for their work – and creatives would need to opt out to stop their work from being used.

A consultation on the issue is set to end today (25th February).

The titles of the album’s 12 tracks spell out the message: "The British government must not legalise music theft to benefit AI companies."

All profits from the album will be donated to the musicians’ charity, Help Musicians.

Tom Grennan. Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty

Campaigner Ed Newton-Rex, who organised the album, explained: "The government's proposal would hand the life's work of the country's musicians to AI companies, for free, letting those companies exploit musicians' work to outcompete them.

"It is a plan that would not only be disastrous for musicians, but that is totally unnecessary. The UK can be leaders in AI without throwing our world-leading creative industries under the bus."

He continued: "This album shows that, however the government tries to justify it, musicians themselves are united in their thorough condemnation of this ill-thought-through plan."

Sir Elton John and Simon Cowell have also backed a campaign protesting against the proposals in recent days, while Sir Paul McCartney spoke against them last month.

Responding to the album, a spokesman for the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said in a statement that the UK's "current regime for copyright and AI is holding back the creative industries, media and AI sector from realising their full potential – and that cannot continue".

"That's why we have been consulting on a new approach that protects the interests of both AI developers and right holders and delivers a solution which allows both to thrive.

The statement continued: "We have engaged extensively with these sectors throughout and will continue to do so. No decisions have been taken."

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.