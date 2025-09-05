4 classic crime stories to go with a classic pizza flavour

You might have already seen Joanna Page’s third review for the Radio Times Book Club, sponsored by Ristorante. This month’s book is A Particularly Nasty Case – the debut novel by Adam Kay, who’s known for his famous memoir This is Going to Hurt. And as it’s a classic crime story, Joanna chose to pair it with Ristorante’s classic Mozzarella pizza.

A Particularly Nasty Case is her most highly rated read so far – and if you loved it, too, you’ll be pleased to hear there’s plenty more where that came from. Here are four of our favourite new crime stories from 2025, including two Ristorante-inspired options that'll whisk you away to Italy.