4 classic crime stories to go with a classic pizza flavour

You might have already seen Joanna Page’s third review for the Radio Times Book Club, sponsored by Ristorante. This month’s book is A Particularly Nasty Case – the debut novel by Adam Kay, who’s known for his famous memoir This is Going to Hurt. And as it’s a classic crime story, Joanna chose to pair it with Ristorante’s classic Mozzarella pizza.
A Particularly Nasty Case is her most highly rated read so far – and if you loved it, too, you’ll be pleased to hear there’s plenty more where that came from. Here are four of our favourite new crime stories from 2025, including two Ristorante-inspired options that'll whisk you away to Italy.
If you’re a fan of historical fiction, you’re sure to love D. V. Bishop’s Cesare Aldo series, set in Renaissance Florence. Former soldier and criminal investigator Cesare Aldo is back in this fourth instalment, following a period of exile.
Once an officer for the city’s most feared criminal court, he’s now been demoted to night patrol, when only the drunk and the dangerous roam the streets. But one night, while chasing a suspect in the rain, Aldo discovers a horrifying murder scene beneath Michelangelo’s David, where the body has been posed as if crucified.
When more bodies start appearing, Aldo realises an unholy serial killer is stalking the streets of Florence, waiting for the perfect moment to strike again – and he’s the only one who can stop them.
Liz Moore’s most ambitious novel yet centres around the Van Laar family and their two missing children. It starts on an early morning in August 1975, when a summer camp counsellor discovers that 13-year-old Barbara Van Laar has vanished from her bed.
Immediately, all eyes fall on her family – not just because they’re cold, rich and own the camp, but because it’s happened to them before. Barbara’s older brother, Bear, went missing in the same wilderness 14 years before and has never been found. So, is it a tragedy, or a crime?
As a panicked search begins, the investigation soon starts to reveal the layered secrets of the Van Laars and the blue-collar community working in their shadow.
Take another trip to Italy with this atmospheric tale by New York Times bestselling author Lisa Scottoline. It tells the story of Julia, whose life begins to unravel after her husband is brutally murdered in a random attack.
Haunted by his death and spiralling into despair, Julia seeks refuge in a secluded Tuscan villa she mysteriously inherits from a stranger called Emilia Rossi. But her sanctuary becomes a prison as she discovers that Emilia was a paranoid recluse with disturbing connections to her own past.
Before long, Julia suspects she’s being followed, and strange events start to occur. When things turn deadly, Julia’s struggle becomes a search for her identity, a race to save her sanity, and ultimately, a question of her very survival.
Written by another New York Times bestselling author, Freida McFadden, this mind-bending psychological thriller is a story of revenge, privilege and secrets turned sour. It follows Blake Porter, who invites a tenant into his home after losing his job to help him and his fiancée, Krista, make ends meet.
Whitney is beautiful, charming, down-to-earth and seems to be exactly what Blake's looking for – but something isn't quite right. After she moves in, the neighbours start treating Blake differently. The smell of decay permeates his home, strange noises wake him in the night, and he soon fears someone knows his darkest secrets.
It turns out danger lives right at home, and by the time Blake realises it, it's far too late. The trap has already been set.