Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
Travel
Which TV traveller would you go on holiday with?

Which TV traveller would you go on holiday with?

Miriam Margolyes is off to Ohio and Tennessee tonight - but would she be your top choice for a travel companion?

Miriam Margoyles

The joy of Miriam’s Big American Adventure is that Miriam Margolyes doesn’t bother to hide an iota of her dismay as she drives across Middle America.

Advertisement

She’s hilarious to watch, but would you like to be in the passenger seat – or would you be mortified by her candour?

How about a Great British Railway Journey with Michael Portillo instead? Or fossil-hunting with David Attenborough on the Jurassic Coast?

Advertisement

Or a weekend away with silver-tongued Fred from First Dates?

Let us know which of this week’s TV travellers you’d like as a travel companion…

Tags

All about Miriam's Big American Adventure

Miriam Margoyles
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The Crown season II

The second series of The Crown takes us around the globe - but it's mostly filmed in one country

First Dates Hotel

Exclusive A sneak peek inside the gorgeous new First Dates Hotel

Si King, Dave Myers, Hairy Bikers

Hairy Biker Si King on the secrets of the Mediterranean diet

Skellig Michael

Visit Luke Skywalker’s island hideout in The Last Jedi

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more