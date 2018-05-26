Kem Cetinay to host new official Love Island podcast The Morning After
Available six days a week, Kem will be bringing us the daily goss with TV presenter Arielle Free
Love Island is launching a brand new official podcast called The Morning After.
Kem Cetinay and TV presenter Arielle Free will be hosting the show, which will drop a whopping six episodes a week and will feature “exclusive guests, superfans and interviews with the latest dumped islanders”.
We already can’t wait.
The first episode of the podcast will be available to download on Tuesday 5th June – the morning after the debut episode airs on Monday 4th June.
You’ll be able to download The Morning After from app stores and also the official Love Island app.
Plenty of names (including some familiar faces) have already been rumoured for Love Island this year, but producers have also teased “genuinely surprising” islanders.
Love Island begins Monday 4th June at 9pm on ITV2