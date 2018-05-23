Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Exclusive Ackley Bridge trailer reveals major drama coming in series two

Exclusive Ackley Bridge trailer reveals major drama coming in series two

The school drama will soon be back for its second series on Channel 4

Ackley Bridge series 2

“Deception, untruth, camouflage. Life’s never what it seems,” declares Nas as she strides through the streets of Yorkshire town Ackley Bridge.

Advertisement

Ahead of the hit drama’s return on 5th June, Channel 4 has released a trailer giving us a sneak peek at series two – and we’re definitely getting in the school spirit.

The first run of six episodes aired last summer and took us into the corridors and classrooms of Ackley Bridge College, a multi-cultural academy school formed by a merger of two comps, one predominately Asian and one British.

So far, Ackley Bridge has covered storylines including racial tension, sexuality, grief, infidelity, revenge porn and young fatherhood – and from the looks of this trailer we can expect plenty of drama for our favourite characters.

Will Nas (Amy-Leigh Hickman) find a hot girlfriend? Will she marry a bloke? Can Kaneez (Sunetra Sarker) learn to drive without  being a menace on the roads? What does the future hold for Missy (Poppy Lee Friar) and her love life?

And… why are there a couple of llamas in the playground?

The 12-episode series will also star Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh, who will turn up at the school as Clare Butterworth, the “feisty ex” of Steve (Paul Nicholls) and the mother of their child, Zak.

Advertisement

Ackley Bridge returns on Tuesday 5th June at 8pm on Channel 4

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Ackley Bridge

Ackley Bridge series 2
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Kimberley Walsh (Getty, EH)

Former Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh to star as “home-wrecking netball teacher” in C4 school drama Ackley Bridge

Getty, TL

Konnie Huq: why the 1990s were an iconic era for Kids TV

2018 Dramas Poldark Outlander and The Cry

15 great new dramas still to come in 2018

THE SCHOOL FOR STAMMERERS Twitter reaction, ITV pics, Twitter, TL

School for Stammerers left a LOT of people in tears

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more