Aaron Sorkin has been given the go-ahead for a West Wing revival

West Wing fans rejoice! A revival of the hit series is looking increasingly likely, as creator Aaron Sorkin has revealed that US network NBC wants it to return.

The political drama ran from 1999 to 2006, during which time it won 26 Emmy Awards, and ever since it ended there have been calls for it to be brought back.

The West Wing followed the lives of staffers in the West Wing of the White House, and starred Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe and Allison Janney.

In a recent episode of The West Wing Weekly podcast, one of the show’s stars Bradley Whitford asked Sorkin whether he would “consider bringing some characters back” for a reboot.

Sorkin then revealed that NBC chairman Robert Greenblatt had expressed an interest in another series.

“‘I want you to do The West Wing again in some form,'” Sorkin recalled him saying. “‘You can do it for 9 episodes, 13 episodes. You do it with a different cast, the same cast.'”

Sorkin added: “Incredibly, the show has a legacy. The last thing I would want to do is harm that, so if I can come up with an idea that doesn’t feel like A Very Brady Christmas, if I can come up with an idea that works, then yeah.”

The writer revealed what form he would like the revival to take in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. He said: “Sterling K Brown as the president, and there’s some kind of jam, an emergency, a very delicate situation involving the threat of war or something, and [President] Bartlet [played by Martin Sheen], long since retired, is consulted in the way that Bill Clinton used to consult with Nixon.”

The West Wing Weekly podcast was launched by series star Joshua Malina in 2016. In it, he and his co-host — Malina’s friend and Aaron Sorkin fan — Hrishikesh Hirway, discuss every episode of the series one by one, along with special guests.