Meet the cast of Home from Home

Home from Home is BBC1’s new comedy offering on Friday nights, whisking viewers away to the surprisingly sunny climes of the Lake District.

Advertisement

It centres around two families who have holiday homes at Lake View Holiday Park: the Hacketts and the Dillons.

The Hacketts have spent years scrimping and saving to get their lodge, whereas for the uber successful Dillons it is simply a downgrade from their villa in Ibiza.

There are plenty of famous faces appearing in the series, from Johnny Vegas to Susan Calman – find out who’s playing who in our cast list below…

Johnny Vegas as Neil Hackett

Who is Neil Hackett?

Neil has finally achieved a long-cherished dream of buying a lodge in the Lake District, but he can’t stop competing with his posh holiday neighbours the Dillons.

Where do I recognise Johnny Vegas from?

Vegas – real name Michael Pennington – is best known for acting in the series Benidorm, Still Open All Hours, Moone Boy, Ideal, Massive and Bleak House. He’s also a stand up comedian and regularly appears on entertainment shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Celebrity Juice, The One Show and The Last Leg. Prior to his TV career, he trained as a potter and has demonstrated his skills on The Great Pottery Throw Down and most recently The Generation Game.

Niky Wardley as Fiona Hackett

Who is Fiona Hackett?

Fiona is Neil’s long-suffering wife who loves him dearly but gets fed up with his stubborn ways, which can get him into quite a lot of trouble.

Where do I recognise Niky Wardley from?

Wardley is known for parts in The Catherine Tate Show, Coronation Street (as Jenny Sumner), Love & Marriage, In with the Flynns and the Doctor Who 50th anniversary homage The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot.

Adam James as Robert Dillon

Who is Robert Dillon?

Robert is a successful architect who speaks seven or eight languages, and is trying to be Neil’s friend while being exasperated by his snobby wife.

Where do I recognise Adam James from?

James played Neil in Doctor Foster, the neighbour Suranne Jones’ character has an affair with. He’s also had recurring roles in Band of Brothers, Extras, Casualty and Silent Witness, and last year played the Prime Minister in the BBC’s adaptation of King Charles III – a role he had originated in Mike Bartlett’s hit stage play.

Emilia Fox as Penny Dillon

Who is Penny Dillon?

Penny is comically pretentious and wishes she was at her villa in Ibiza. She is most comfortable when drinking in the afternoon.

Where do I recognise Emilia Fox from?

Emilia Fox is famous for playing Dr Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness for the last 14 years. She’s also starred in Delicious, The Tunnel, Pride and Prejudice, Rebecca, Fallen Angel and Merlin and is part of a family of actors which includes her father, Edward Fox, uncle James Fox and brother Freddie Fox.

Susan Calman as Lorraine Sykes

Who is Lorraine Sykes?

Lorraine Sykes is the local Lake District busybody who means well but whose stories go on for far too long.

Where do I recognise Susan Calman from?

Calman is a Scottish comedian who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. She’s acted in the series Fresh Meat and Dead Boss and fronted BBC1’s Armchair Detectives but is best known for her stand up and has appeared on entertainment shows such as QI and The News Quiz.

Oscar Kennedy as Garth Hackett

Who is Garth Hackett?

Garth is Neil and Fiona’s sarcastic son who is constantly teased by his little brother.

Where do I recognise Oscar Kennedy from?

You might have seen him in Bliss, Decline and Fall, The White Queen or The Politician’s Husband.

Harvey Chaisty as Little Neil Hackett

Who is Little Neil Hackett?

Little Neil Hackett is mischievous and loves mocking his older brother Garth.

Where do I recognise Harvey Chaisty from?

You might not have seen him on screen but you could well have heard Chaisty voicing Little Jack on the CBeebies series Old Jack’s Boat: Rockpool Tales.

Olive Gray as Petra Dillon

Who is Petra Dillon?

Petra is Penny and Robert’s adopted daughter, who has made quite an impression on Garth.

Where do I recognise Olive Gray from?

Gray was on our screens recently as Grace in the thriller Save Me, and you might also have seen her in Half Moon Investigations, The Story of Tracy Beaker and as Bernadette in EastEnders.

Elaine Paige as Mercy Hackett

Who is Mercy Hackett?

Mercy is Neil’s eccentric mother.

Where do I recognise Elaine Paige from?

Paige is famous for her career in musical theatre. She originated the roles of Eva Peron in Evita (for which she won an Olivier) and Grizabella in Cats, and has also appeared in Anything Goes, The King and I, Sunset Boulevard and Chess. She also has a show on Radio 2 on Sundays.

Pearce Quigley as Thistlewaite

Who is Thistlewaite?

Thistlewaite owns the Lake View Holiday Park and he doesn’t make life easy for Neil.

Where do I recognise Pearce Quigley from?

Advertisement

Quigley plays Russell in Detectorists and you might have also seen him in Rovers, In the Dark and Cutting It.