Mel and Sue’s Generation Game BBC air date revealed

The classic BBC game show is coming back for two special episodes with the former Bake Off hosts

Mel and Sue (Getty, EH)

The BBC has finally revealed when the The Generation Game reboot is coming to TV.

Former Bake Off hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins will be hosting the revival of the BBC game show spectacular, which originally began in 1971 with Bruce Forsyth as host.

The shows, cut down to just two episodes from an original four earlier this year, will air on BBC1 on Easter Sunday at 8pm.

Delayed BBC drama Ordeal by Innocence follows right after at 9pm as part of a strong Easter Sunday line-up on BBC1.

The Generation Game reboot will reportedly feature new games alongside classic aspects of the old series. A reboot has been in planning since 2014, with comedian Miranda Hart originally set to host.

Mel and Sue were announced as hosts in July 2017 following their departure from The Great British Bake Off.

“It’s a cuddly toy, it’s a toaster, it’s a circular power saw, no it’s MEL AND SUE DOING THE GENERATION GAME!” the said. “We can’t believe it, we are so excited!”

Sir Bruce was the longest-running presenter, but Larry Grayson and Jim Davidson have also served as hosts. More recently, Graham Norton presented a Christmas special in 2005, while Vernon Kay hosted in 2011 for Comic Relief.

