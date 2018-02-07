Who is Eurovision 2018 You Decide presenter Mans Zelmerlow?

The Swedish singer joins Mel Giedroyc to host the UK's hunt for a Eurovision winner, but who is he and how does he know so much about the Song Contest?

We’ve grown accustomed to seeing Mel Giedroyc on TV as part of a double act, but the comedian and TV presenter has found herself a new partner by the name of Mans Zelmerlow for the UK’s Eurovision Song Contest selection show, You Decide.

Who is this mysterious Swedish singer? And why is he co-hosting the 2018 selection process on the BBC?

We’ve got all the answers for you right here.

Who is Måns Zelmerlöw?

Swedish singer Mans Zelmerlow is a major star in his homeland, but he’s probably best known internationally for claiming the grand prize at the 2015 Song Contest in Vienna.

Heroes, a catchy tune set against a memorable lights show featuring a small stick figure man who fist-pumped the singer during the performance, was a hit with Eurovision voters and fought off strong competition from Russia and Italy to claim the title, topping the leader board with 365 points.

When did Mans Zelmerlow host the Eurovision Song Contest?

Zelmerlow hosted Sweden’s 2016 song contest with Petra Mede. The pair were widely praised for their humorous approach and several spectacular half-time routines, including their recipe for a Eurovision winning song, Love Love, Peace Peace.

What is he doing on the BBC?

Zelmerlow wil be joining Mel Giedroyc to host the UK’s search for a Eurovision 2018 entry.

“I’m really, really looking forward to hosting Eurovision: You Decide together with Mel this year,” Zelmerlow said when the news was announced.

“I’m sure we’ll have a great show and I would love to see the UK achieve a great result in Eurovision 2018. I can’t wait to be part of the You Decide journey and make both You Decide as well as the Eurovision Finals, a part of every UK home.”

He won’t actually be picking the winner himself – the UK act will be chosen by a public vote during the live show on Wednesday 7th February at 7.30pm on BBC2.

