Andrew Scott’s Hamlet coming to BBC

If you didn’t manage to catch Andrew Scott’s version of Hamlet during its run in London, you’re in luck. A televised version will be shown as part of the BBC’s culture line-up for 2018. Directed by Robert Icke and starring the actor best known as Moriarty in Sherlock, the well-reviewed production will be shown on BBC Two.

Advertisement

Also making the jump from the stage is the recent acclaimed all-female Shakespeare trilogy put on by Donmar Warehouse, as well as a new version of venerable documentary Civilisation. Donmar’s version of Julius Caesar will be shown on BBC Four, with Henry IV and The Tempest available on iPlayer. Civilisations, as the rebooted history series will be known, will be presented by Mary Beard, Simon Schama and David Olusoga.

BBC Arts director Jonty Claypole said: “As the nation’s stage, the BBC wants the UK to be the most creative and culturally engaged country in the world, because the arts bring us together like nothing else.”

Advertisement

Filling out the slate are various documentaries and one-offs, including a five part series on cinema from Mark Kermode and Nothing Like a Dame, featuring Joan Plowright, Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and Eileen Atkins reflecting on their careers.