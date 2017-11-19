The X Factor 2017 semi-final will finally see all the acts go head to head

With just six acts remaining, everyone will perform on the same live show for the first time this year

Format changes on The X Factor this year mean that viewers have never actually seen all the acts perform on the same live show yet. But that’s about to change in the semi-finals.

With just six acts still left in the competition, all the singers will perform against each other for the first time this coming Saturday.

Host Dermot O’Leary announced the news following Sunday’s quarter-final show, which saw Rak-Su crowned Prize Fight winners and Holly Tandy and Rai-Elle Williams leave the competition.

Instead of the categories being split across the Saturday and Sunday shows, the remaining Boys, Girls, Groups and Overs will all sing on the same show – just like in X Factor years gone by.

The contestant field was drastically cut in the quarter-final weekend thanks to a quadruple elimination, which saw two acts leave on the Saturday followed by two more on the Sunday.

Judge Simon Cowell seemed genuinely frustrated by the contestant cull, asking at the end of Saturday’s show, “Whose idea was it to do the double elimination?”

Host Dermot O’Leary replied with exasperation, “Yours!”.

Now there are just six acts left in the competition: groups Rak-Su and The Cutkelvins, OversKevin Davy White and Matt Linnen, Boy Lloyd Macey and Girl Grace Davies.

The X Factor semi-finals kick off on Saturday 25th November at 7.30pm on ITV, and continue on Sunday 26th November at 7.30pm on ITV.

The final will be held on the following Saturday 2nd December –much earlier than in previous years.