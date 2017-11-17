Accessibility Links

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill to join Jamie Oliver for Friday Night Feasts

In a kitchen (not very) far, far away, Jamie Oliver and Mark Hamill are cooking up something special

Jamie Oliver and Mark Hamill

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill will swap his lightsaber for a whisk as he joins Jamie Oliver for a brand new series of Friday Night Feasts.

The Channel 4 cookery show is hosted by Jamie and his childhood best friend Jimmy Doherty, who will spend their winter weekends serving food at their pop-up cafe at the end of Southend Pier.

Jimmy Doherty, Mark Hamill and Jamie Oliver.

Jamie and Jimmy’s fifth series will star a dozen famous faces who will each have their chance to choose a recipe. In previous series we’ve seen Orlando Bloom select a Moroccan Tagine and Hugh Bonneville go for Pad Thai.

Besides Hamill, we’ll also get a chance to see Lord of the Rings actress Liv Tyler, Penny Dreadful’s Josh Hartnett, and yet another Star Wars actor: Warwick Davies.

The guest list covers everyone from Hollywood legends to British TV royalty. Other stars who are getting ready to put on the chef’s hat include Simon Pegg, Joanna Lumley, Ashley Jenson, Greg Davis, Johnny Vegas, Craig David and actor/presenter couple Chris and Dawn O’Porter (they only count as one celeb combined).

