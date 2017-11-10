ITV Encore to close as a channel and move on demand only

The pay TV channel, home to Sean Bean's The Frankenstein Chronicles as well as repeats of major ITV shows, will become a premium "box set" service when the channel closes next spring

ITV is set to close its pay TV channel ITV Encore and turn the brand into a digital on demand service.

The channel, which shows repeats of major ITV series such as Victoria and Broachurch along with a number of original series such as Harlots, will close as a traditional channel next spring.

Although ITV Encore will give up its position in the Sky channel listings, ITV has confirmed that Encore will continue “purely as a box set brand”, available on demand service via a number of broadcasts including including Sky, BT, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Original series The Frankenstein Chronicles starring Sean Bean is currently airing on ITV Encore, while the channel’s other major 2017 drama Harlots has been commissioned for a second series with US co-production partner Hulu.

Alongside these new series, the channel has shown repeats of ITV’s biggest shows as well as older British classics such as Brideshead Revisited.

“ITV has decided that the Encore channel will come to an end next spring and from that point we will be focusing on Encore purely as a box set brand,” an ITV spokesperson confirmed.

“Our great dramas will continue to be available to Sky viewers, but this also gives ITV the opportunity to take Encore onto other platforms, as we continue to develop our pay and distribution business to drive value from our content, making our programmes available to more people on more platforms.”

ITV already has an online on demand platform with its catch-up service ITV Hub, although that service does not show programmes outside the 30-day ‘catch-up’ window.