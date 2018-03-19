Renée Zellweger looks unrecognisable as Judy Garland in new biopic

Filming is now underway for Judy, a film based on Garland’s final concerts in 1960s London

Renée Zellweger has completely transformed for her new role as Judy Garland in the forthcoming biopic of the actress and singer.

With cropped brunette hair and hazel contact lenses, the Bridget Jones actress is unrecognisable in Judy, a film based on Garland’s final concerts in 1960s London.

Zellweger is joined by a cast including Harry Potter star Michael Gambon, Jessie Buckley (War and Peace) and Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story).

Judy is directed by Rupert Goold (King Charles III) and written by Tom Edge (The Crown).

The film is set in London in 1968 – 30 years on from Wizard of Oz – during Garland’s sell-out run at The Talk of the Town.

It follows the veteran entertainer at 47 years old as she prepares for the show, schmoozes with musicians, spends time with adoring fans and meets Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband.

The film also explores Garland’s exhaustion at that time and how she was “haunted by memories of a childhood lost to Hollywood”. The starlet was found dead in 1969 from an accidental overdose.

Filming for Judy is now underway but a release date for Judy has yet to be announced.