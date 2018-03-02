Disney outlines future of Marvel Cinematic Universe with list of upcoming movies

Spoiler alert: there are a LOT of superhero movies coming our way for the next five years

Disney and Marvel Studios revealed that Avengers: Infinity War will be coming to cinemas a whole week earlier than originally planned, but it wasn’t the only intriguing news to come out of the House of Mouse.

You see, Disney also revealed (via Exhibitor Relations) a whole new slate of upcoming movie release dates, including a half dozen new untitled Marvel films leading us through the next five years.

A full list of Disney’s already-confirmed post-2018 releases, with the new additions in bold, can be read below. Deep breath…

March 8, 2019: Captain Marvel

March 29, 2019: Tim Burton’s Dumbo

April 19, 2019: Disneynature’s Penguins

May 3, 2019: Avengers 4

May 24, 2019: Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin

June 21, 2019: Toy Story 4

July 19, 2019: Jon Favreau’s The Lion King

August 9, 2019: Kenneth Branagh’s Artemis Fowl

October 4, 2019: Untitled Disney Live Action

November 8, 2019: Untitled Disney Fairy Tale

November 27, 2019: Frozen 2

December 20, 2019: JJ Abrams’ Star Wars: Episode IX

February 14, 2020: Untitled Disney Live Action

March 6, 2020: Untitled Pixar (Previously March 13, 2020)

March 27, 2020: Nikki Caro’s Mulan

April 3, 2020: Untitled Disney Live Action

May 1, 2020: Untitled Marvel

May 29, 2020: Untitled Disney Live Action

June 19, 2020: Untitled Pixar

July 10, 2020: Untitled Indiana Jones

July 21, 2020: Untitled Marvel (Previously August 7, 2020)

October 9, 2020: Untitled Disney Live Action

November 6, 2020: Untitled Marvel

November 25, 2020: Untitled Disney Animation

December 23, 2020: Untitled Disney Live Action

February 12, 2021: Untitled Disney Live Action

March 12, 2021: Untitled Disney Live Action

May 7, 2021: Untitled Marvel

May 28, 2021: Untitled Disney Live Action

July 9, 2021: Untitled Disney Live Action

July 30, 2021: Untitled Marvel

October 8, 2021: Untitled Disney Live Action

November 5, 2021: Untitled Marvel

November 24, 2021: Untitled Disney Animation

December 22, 2021: Untitled Disney Live Action

February 18, 2022: Untitled Marvel

March 18, 2022: Untitled Pixar

May 6, 2022: Untitled Marvel

May 27, 2022: Untitled Disney Live Action

June 17, 2022: Untitled Pixar

July 8, 2022: Untitled Disney Live Action

July 29, 2022: Untitled Marvel

October 7, 2022: Untitled Disney Live Action

November 4, 2022: Untitled Disney Live Action

November 16, 2022: Untitled Disney Live Action

February 17, 2023: Untitled Disney Live Action

It seems likely that at least one of these untitled Marvel films will be a sequel for recent box office hit Black Panther (maybe one of the ones in 2021?) while others could include the already-confirmed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and sequels to Doctor Strange, Ant–Man, The Wasp and more.

Who knows? Maybe that Black Widow solo movie is in there too somewhere.

And we’re also guessing that some of the new Star Wars trilogies from Rian Johnson and David Benioff/DB Weiss are also hidden among the release dates here as “Untitled Disney Live Action” projects, unless of course Disney are holding those back even longer.

Still, what we do know for sure is this – going forward, Marvel seems keen to keep on with its current form of releasing three movies a year, and they’ll keep doing so until the natural heat death of the universe. As long as we get a new Black Panther, we’re not likely to care.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released on the 27th May