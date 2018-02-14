Accessibility Links

Here’s how Fantastic Beasts star Ezra Miller was transformed into an Obscurus using special effects

Take a look at behind-the-scenes footage to see the VFX wizardry in Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

credence

How do you turn Ezra Miller’s Credence Barebone into a malevolent Obscurus, or have Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) stroke the beak of a Thunderbird called Frank? The answer, of course: with a truckload of special effects.

Double Negative, the VFX company who brought the world of Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them to the big screen, has released a video showing what the footage looked like before they added CGI and afterwards. The transformation is so impressive it’s just like real magic.

This behind-the-scenes video reveals the little tricks behind creating that magic: antique cars being thrown around by cables and pulleys, a props guy holding a giant bird-head while Redmayne strokes it, and acres of green screen.

So back to the question of how to turn Credence Barebone into a malevolent Obscurus…

It turns out all you need to do is have Ezra Miller stand in front of a green screen and vibrate, furiously.

Ezra Miller GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

