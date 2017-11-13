Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Henry Cavill explains exactly how his moustache was digitally removed for Justice League

Henry Cavill explains exactly how his moustache was digitally removed for Justice League

Cavill has revealed how Justice League filmmakers made his (very expensive) moustache disappear

Henry Cavill (Getty, EH)

It is one of life’s greatest mysteries, how Henry Cavill managed to shoot part of Justice League with the moustache he grew for Mission Impossible 6 – and now, at long last, we have an explanation.

Advertisement

Cavill wasn’t allowed to shave his facial hair until Mission Impossible 6 had wrapped. But the Justice League reshoots were at the same time, meaning Cavill was in character as Superman sporting a very 70s-looking moustache… until it disappeared.

“There’s nothing to cover it up,” Cavill explained in an interview with Fox 5. “What we do is try to pull it back from the top of the lip as much as possible. They wax it up and then I have dots all over my face”.

The dots in question were then used for CGI that was applied in post-production. You can listen to Cavill’s full answer below, around the 4:50 mark.

Advertisement

Justice League is released in UK cinemas on 17th November

Tags

Related news

144093.266632ba-52bc-4629-91ec-bbd123ac61b8

Henry Cavill jokingly acknowledges his controversial moustache

143880.cd1dafc2-0d33-4014-a30d-5c402c4b03ff

Superman’s moustache is costing the new Justice League movie a lot of time and money

All about Justice League

Henry Cavill (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

144093.266632ba-52bc-4629-91ec-bbd123ac61b8

Henry Cavill jokingly acknowledges his controversial moustache

143880.cd1dafc2-0d33-4014-a30d-5c402c4b03ff

Superman’s moustache is costing the new Justice League movie a lot of time and money

143695.d86326d0-790a-4a83-b841-1248d050d21b

Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck debuted a new Justice League trailer at Comic Con

143681.005a9283-224d-4ab8-9d69-5fe9148b2ff2

Is Ben Affleck quitting as Batman?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more