Harley Quinn is the most popular Halloween costume online for second year in a row

Suicide Squad character Harley Quinn is the most searched for Halloween costume in 2017, according to search stats revealed by Google.

Harley tops the most popular Halloween costume lists for the second year in a row, beating out Google search queries for ‘clown’, ‘zombie’ and ‘devil’.

The comic book character was a new entry in the most searched for Halloween costumes in 2016 following the release of DC movie Suicide Squad, but it’s not the only movie-influenced Halloween search.

The 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s It clearly had an impact on movie goers Halloween habits this year, with ‘Pennywise’ coming in as a new entry in the top 20 most searched for costumes.

Other movie-related costume choices include The Joker (in at 6), Chucky (13) and the frankly unimaginative Superhero (14).

Check out the full Google search stats here.