The final series of The Bridge will move to BBC2 in 2018

Sofie Helin's Saga Noren to make her last outing in “a heart-stopping concluding case” – but will our heroine be killed off?

Hit Scandi Noir drama The Bridge is transferring to BBC2 for its final series next year.

Advertisement

The last case for Saga Noren will see Sofia Helin’s character reunited with partner Henrik (Thure Lindhardt) in what the creators are calling a “heart-stopping concluding case that tests their very special relationship to its limits both professionally and personally”.

The last series will receive its Scandinavian premiere on 1st January 2018, with a BBC2 broadcast expected shortly after. Up until now the series has aired on BBC4 in the UK.

Anders Landstrom, creator and executive producer of The Bridge, said: “It is obviously very sad to say goodbye to Saga after four incredible seasons, but our talented writers, Hans and Camilla have an extraordinary end in store for viewers. Sofia has played the role of Saga with a rawness and truth rarely seen on screen and it’s been a pleasure to work with her and Thure on a series of which we are immensely proud.”

Writer Hans Rosenfeldt, who also writes ITV crime series Marcella starring Anna Friel, added, “We’ve been on an amazing journey with Saga Norén and Henrik Sabroe and felt that there was one last thrilling story to tell. Set two years on from last series, Saga is coming to terms with the dire consequences of being accused of her mother’s murder when a macabre crime seemingly linked to migration takes place. Meanwhile, Henrik continues his desperate search for his children.”

The new season is expected to begin the action around a year and a half after the last episode of series three, where Saga’s future as a policewoman hung in the balance after she was accused of killing her mother.

The third series saw Helin’s Saga without Martin Rohde, her partner from the first two seasons played by Kim Bodnia. Rohde was convicted of killing the man who killed his son in the drama and Saga was given Henrik as a new partner for series three.

The fourth and final series is not expected to see a return for Bodnia, whose character is languishing in prison.

Fans may also be hoping that the series doesn’t see the death of Saga, the emotionally pent up heroine.

Advertisement

However, Piv Bernth, the head of drama at The Bridge’s Danish co-producer DR intimated that she might. She told Danish tabloid the Expressen last year of the final series: “Without giving away the plot, it does not allow for further continuation”.