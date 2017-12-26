Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi has a beautiful theory about the Doctor’s real name

Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi has a beautiful theory about the Doctor’s real name

Somebody please make this real

134339.39f42469-f736-48de-a011-724c0a46864e

Peter Capaldi may be hanging up his sonic shades and leaving Doctor Who later this year, but he still has plenty of ideas about the iconic Time Lord’s backstory.

Advertisement

Specifically, we’re talking about the Scottish actor’s brilliant theory about the Doctor’s real name, which has been shrouded in mystery since the character’s inception in the 1960s (even to RadioTimes.com’s best investigators) and which he shared at a special series 10 screening this week.

“I’m not in charge of the show, so I don’t get to have a real name as the Doctor,” Capaldi told a young fan when asked if he’d ever come with his own Gallifreyan name for the character.

“But I think he does have a real name… I think ‘the Doctor’, like everything about him, is a thing he’s come up with to make himself understood by human beings.

“I don’t think human beings could even really say his name. But I think we might be able to hear it. At a certain frequency.

“If the stars are in the right place, and your heart’s in the right place, you’ll hear it,” he concluded, to loud applause.

Frankly, it’s as good an explanation for what the Doctor’s real name could be as we’ve ever heard, and we can only hope someone ends up making this canonical (we’re looking at you, Chris Chibnall).

Otherwise, it’s just one more reminder of why viewers will miss Peter Capaldi when he departs this December. A Doctor Who star who’s also into making up emotional fan theories? We couldn’t name a more worthy person to play the Time Lord.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Doctor Who Easter Eggs
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

134246.c6e96b1f-6605-44b8-bd71-8b1d637c3871

We have 13 new clues for Doctor Who series 10 – can you solve them?

134250.cca29ff7-59ec-4fd0-b3cc-4ee8a92c645f

Who were those Doctor Who aliens fighting the Daleks in the Time War?

Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie in their first Doctor Who appearance (BBC, HF)

The BBC responds to rumours that Pearl Mackie will leave Doctor Who after just one series

imagenotavailable1

Doctor Who The Woman Who Lived review: a dark and beautiful study of immortality and the brevity of life

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more