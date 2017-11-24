Accessibility Links

Best Apple Black Friday 2017 deals this morning – iPads, MacBooks, iMacs, free Apple gift cards

Great savings on a huge range of Apple products including iPads, iPad Pros, iPad Minis, MacBooks and iMacs - plus details of Apple's free discount cards

Apple

Black Friday is here and there are some fantastic discounts to be had on a range of Apple products, including iPads of all types and sizes, MacBook laptops and desktop Apple iMacs.

Some of the best deals listed below come from John Lewis but while Apple themselves aren’t reducing the prices of their products, they are offering gift cards when you purchase direct from them, with up to £120 for a Mac, £80 when you buy an iPad, £40 for an iPhone and £20 for an Apple Watch.

Visit the Apple website to check out those gift card deals and scroll down for savings on iPads, MacBooks and iMacs

iPad

Save up to £50 on iPads, iPad Pros and iPad Minis…

Buy Apple iPad 9.7", A9, iOS 10, WiFi, 128GB Online at johnlewis.com

Apple iPad 9.7″, A9, iOS 10, WiFi, 128GB, Silver – Save £25 NOW £404.00

Apple iPad 9.7″, A9, iOS 10, WiFi & Cellular, 32GB, Space Grey – Save £20 NOW £449.00

Apple iPad 9.7″, A9, iOS 10, WiFi & Cellular, 128GB, Space Grey – Save £25 NOW £534.00

iPad Pro

Buy 2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5", A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi, 256GB Online at johnlewis.com

2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi, 256GB, Space Grey – Save £50 NOW £719.00

2017 Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi, 64GB, Space Grey – Save £50 NOW £719.00

2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5″, A10X Fusion, iOS10, Wi-Fi, 512GB, Space Grey – Save £50 NOW £839.00

2017 Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 64GB,Gold – Save £50 NOW £849.00

2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 256GB, Space Grey – Save £50 NO£849.00

2017 Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi, 256GB, Gold – Save £50 NOW £869.00

2017 Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 256GB, Silver – Save £50 NOW £999.00

2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 512GB, Rose Gold – Save £50 NOW £1,049.00

2017 Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi, 512GB, Space Grey – Save £50 NOW £1,069.00

2017 Apple iPad Pro 12.9″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 512GB, Space Grey – Save £50 NOW £1,199.00

iPad Mini

Buy Apple iPad mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 128GB Online at johnlewis.com

Apple iPad mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9″, Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey – Save £25 NOW £394.00

Apple iPad mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9″, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 128GB, Space Grey – Save £25 NOW £524.00

MacBooks

Check back, coming soon…

iMacs

Check back, coming soon…

