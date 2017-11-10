Glengarry Glen Ross review: Christian Slater is king of the con men in Mamet revival ★★★★

David Mamet’s play about sky-high egos, power and testosterone may have been first staged over three decades ago but it feels just as relevant as in 1983. A quick glance at the news is enough to show how many of these men are around us. Mamet’s characters are nostalgic for a time when they were young, virile, shiny salesmen because now they’re struggling to stay on top. They’ve still got the magic touch, but they’re on a bad streak and can’t afford to be. Terrified of losing their jobs, they manipulate, swear and plead their way to selling homes, grasping for any grain of glory they can. Stanley Townsend is brilliant as the charismatic and eloquent Shelley Levine who wants to succeed not just for his own ego but to help his daughter.

Robert Glenister plays Moss, a grumpy schemer who tries to recruit a gentler George (Don Warrington) to help him steal the real-estate leads from the office one night. The scene in which they discuss the plan shows off just how cleverly Mamet uses language throughout the play, something the director Sam Yates has made the most of in this production at The Playhouse. “Yes. I mean are you actually talking about this¸or are we just…” asks George to which Moss replies, “we’re just speaking about it. As an idea.” Meaning shifts constantly throughout the play, words are slippery – the dialogue is stunningly sharp, fast and joyful to witness. Kris Marshall plays the office manager, a very different character to Marshall’s usual affable chaps, coldly controlling his salesman’s jobs from behind a desk. He’s got the power but is an outsider with none of the charisma or killer instinct the others have.

Most cut-throat of them all is Christian Slater’s Ricky Roma, the incredibly charming king of his crooked sales team. Ricky sits back, legs spread apart, grinning and riled up by the very whiff of a sale. It’s a darkly funny production, which favours farce and a take-down of the characters over really dramatic moments – but it still hits hard. You find yourself neither rooting for nor denigrating the men, so desperate are they to stop their dreams wilting. Glengarry is a mesmerising dissection of how warped masculinity can reap carnage.

Glengarry Glen Ross is at the Playhouse Theatre until 3rd February.

