Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: Vinny returns – and gets a shock from Phelan

Coronation Street: Vinny returns – and gets a shock from Phelan

What will Pat do next?

Screen Shot 2017-10-13 at 15.18.07

Coronation Street crook Vinny Ashford  – sorry, Harvey McArdle – has been glimpsed tonight making a FaceTime call to his dear old mum. But the Weatherfield swindler got the shock of his life when he found the face of villainous Pat Phelan staring back at him.

Advertisement

Vinny hasn’t been seen since he and Phelan cheated the Street’s residents out of cash, only to then abscond with all the money. Now, cunning Pat has found a way to make contact after befriending Vinny/Harvey’s mum Flora at her nursing home.

Wasting no time, a vengeful Phelan was quick to issue a warning: either Vinny shows his face again in the UK or something bad will happen to Flora. Knowing how Phelan is prone to a spot of kidnapping, we think Vinny should take the threat seriously.

Screen Shot sdasdjasdaspdjapo2017-10-13 at 15.24.40

Later on, in the episode, Corrie fans saw Pat making checks on a gun he’s managed to get hold of, fuelling suspicion that Vinny will be replacing Andy as his hostage of choice in the basement over at Abduction HQ.

But might there be more to this high-stakes plotline than meets the eye? After all, Daniel Osbourne has also been rubbing Pat up the wrong way thanks to his investigation into the Calcutta Street flats scam. Might Phelan be planning to use the firearm on him?

Screen Shot asdassadasdasda-10-13 at 16.33.34

No doubt all will be revealed in the weeks ahead as Corrie’s most malevolent character puts his scheme into action…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Latest news

Screen Shot sadkasdpkaspdkaspokdas2017-10-13 at 12.07.03

EastEnders: Lily admits she hurt Arthur – plus Stacey collapses! Here’s what happens next

THUMBNAIL_Graphic

EastEnders: the week in Walford – a review

Everything Coronation Street

Screen Shot 2017-10-13 at 15.18.07
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot sdudosaudoasudasoudoaisu2017-10-06 at 15.42.44

Coronation Street: who will Phelan abduct next? Daniel? Vinny? Or editor Cindy?

pjimage-35

Coronation Street: Rob Mallard on Phelan and Daniel’s clash – “Hopefully I’ll survive”

117473

Coronation Street: bad Todd returns as he joins forces with Phelan!

06_09_CORO_PHELAN_ANDY_03

Coronation Street: Eileen discovers Phelan’s kidnap secret?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more