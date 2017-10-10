Who’s best? Four Time Lords and two Doctor Who companions nominated for best drama performance at the National Television Awards

See the full list of categories at this year's awards

The best Drama Performance category at this year’s National Television Awards is jam-packed with Doctor Who stars.

Advertisement

There are three Doctors – Peter Capaldi’s departing Twelfth, Jodie Whittaker’s incoming Thirteenth and David Tennant’s former Tenth – two companions – Pearl Mackie’s outgoing Bill Potts and and her predecessor, Jenna Coleman’s Clara Oswald – plus Derek Jacobi’s Master and numerous one-time guest-stars, including Hermione Norris, Keeley Hawes, Maxine Peake, Olivia Colman, Suranne Jones and Toby Jones.

Of course, only Mackie and Capaldi are actually nominated for their roles in Doctor Who, with Whittaker up for both BBC medical drama Trust Me and ITV’s Broadchurch – the latter alongside Tennant and Colman – and Jenna Coleman for her starring role in Victoria.

Members of the pubic can vote to reduce the current longlists for each category to shortlists which will make up the final nominees.

Meanwhile, a brand new category has also been confirmed for 2018. The Crime Drama Award will seek to recognise talented performances in British thrillers including Line of Duty, Broadchurch, Strike and Sherlock.

And the Entertainment Award has been renamed in tribute to the late Bruce Forsyth. Nominees for the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award include Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, The Graham Norton Show, All Round to Mrs Browns and Tonight At The London Palladium.

Elsewhere, brand new judges Shirley Ballas from Strictly Come Dancing and The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith will be going head to head against the likes of Simon Cowell, will.i.am and Gregg Wallace.

There are more nominations for GBBO in the TV Presenter category for both Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, while Richard Ayoade picks up another nod for Channel 4 as host of the revamped Crystal Maze (although we don’t fancy their chances too strongly as fellow nominees Ant and Dec have won the award 16 times…)

And the Comedy category sees nods for Peter Kay’s Car Share, Catastrophe, Not Going Out, Still Open All Hours and Porridge, while the Challenge Show nominees include I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, The Apprentice, Love Island and Bake Off.

The full list of 14 NTA categories for 2018 are:

Challenge Show

Crime Drama

Talent Show

Drama

TV Presenter

Factual Entertainment

Drama Performance

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Serial Drama

Serial Drama Performance

Comedy

Newcomer

Daytime

TV Judge

Visit nationaltvawards.com to vote for free or call 0844 646 2060 for a voting form. Calls cost 5p plus your network access charge.

Voting closes at 11pm on Friday 27th October 2017.

Advertisement

The National Television Awards airs on 23rd January 2018