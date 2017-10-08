Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
BBC4 acquires sc-fi series Missions to broadcast in 2018

BBC4 acquires sc-fi series Missions to broadcast in 2018

The ten-part French series will be the first international sci-fi drama acquisition for the channel

Missions on BBC4

BBC4 will broadcast French drama Missions in the UK, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal.

Advertisement

The ten-part series about the first ever manned mission to Mars will air next year and will be the channel’s first international sci-fi drama acquisition.

Telling the story of eccentric Swiss billionaire William Meyer (Mathias Mlekuz) and his eight-strong crew, the premise sees the team just one day away from reaching Mars when news reaches them that they have been overtaken by an American rival mission and they will no longer be the first to plant on the planet.

Missions on BBC4

However after a chaotic landing on Mars, the team discover a survivor. But he is not from the American mission. He’s Russian named Vladimir Komarov, who died on a mission to space in 1967. Mysterious.

Giorgia Sinicorni and Christophe Vandevelde play a married couple who are also Astronauts, while Hélène Viviès stars as mission psychiatrist Jeanne Renoir.

Channel Editor of BBC4 Cassian Harrison said: “After travelling the globe with our international dramas, it’s exciting to now head off into space to a planet as yet unexplored. Missions is tense, taught drama at its finest and it’s a real honour to be showing it on BBC Four.”

Missions on BBC4

Sue Deeks, BBC Head of Programme Acquisition, added: “Set against a stunning backdrop of outer space, Missions is very much a human story about a team of remarkable people brought together on the adventure of a lifetime. When things don’t go to plan, a truly original and suspenseful story unfolds. I’m sure this is a mission BBC Four viewers will be glad they boarded!”

The series was created by Henri Debeurme, Julien Lacombe and Ami Cohen.

Advertisement

Missions airs on BBC4 in 2018.

Tags

Latest news

House of Commons

What time is Prime Minister’s Questions on? How can I watch on TV and online?

Jodie Whittaker

Revamped Doctor Who could have longer episodes, a new Tardis and more adventures in history

Everything Missions

Missions on BBC4
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

106497

Humans series two will head in a “surprising new direction” says star

108896

Russell T Davies is a big fan of new Doctor Who companion Pearl Mackie

140437.c75febda-1902-4fa5-8cbc-6808b078c911

New crowdfunded film plans to unearth unseen Dalek footage from Doctor Who

130809.6190ee8b-e6e1-48dc-b611-7c6536f65502

There is no earthly (or alien) reason why a woman couldn’t play the Doctor

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more