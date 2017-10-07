Accessibility Links

Watch a moving tribute to Peter Capaldi from Doctor Who fans around the world

"Thank you Peter"

Peter Capaldi

If Peter Capaldi can watch this video with a tear in his eye, we’ll be very surprised – it’s beyond us.

The series of tributes from fans all over the world, shared by BBC America, demonstrates not only the global phenomenon that is Doctor Who but also how much the show – and particularly the departing Twelfth Doctor – have meant to fans over the last three years.

Yes, thank you Peter.

And we’ll see you one more time at Christmas…

