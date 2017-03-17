Imagine seven Doctors all in the same room, tucking into a hearty breakfast. Got it pictured in your head? Right, now imagine there are some extra seats at the table for more guests...

It's a Doctor Who fan's dream come true, right? And guess what? It could be YOU sitting there.

As part of Red Nose Day's 'Best Auction Ever', seven Time Lords – past and present – are gathering in one place for the best meal of the day and there are four empty spots up for grabs.

The Doctors are: Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith, David Tennant, Paul McGann, Sylvester McCoy, Peter Davidson and Colin Baker.

And that extra place at the table is available to all Doctor Who fans, whatever their budget. This is how it's going to work...

There are four spaces up for grabs – two of them will go to the highest bidders with the online auction opening at 6:30pm on Friday 17th March.

But for those without a big bank balance, two of the spots will go to raffle ticket winners. To enter the raffle costs just £5 so if you've been counting the pennies recently, simply purchase a ticket for your chance to win the ultimate Doctor Who fan experience.

And for those less fussed by the prospect of a morning talking about space and time, there are plenty more items and experiences to bid for in the auction with all proceeds going to Comic Relief.

Red Dwarf obsessives can pitch for a 85cm 3D-printed replica of Star Bug, while Teletubbies fans can get there hands on a piece of Teletubby toast from the very first series.

Viewers of The Crown might want to bid for an afternoon tea with her Majesty herself, Claire Foy, and Vanessa Kirby – who plays Princess Margaret – and anyone fancying a trip abroad might be interested in a flight to LA and the chance to go and watch James Corden's Late Late Show.

Miranda Hart fans can go galloping with the TV star, while Gareth Malone is offering a singing lesson and Mary Berry will cook a cake – all for the highest bidders.

And in a real coup, the Red Nose Day organisers have THE jumper from The Killing – Detective Sarah Lund's iconic knitwear in series one – donated by Sofie Grabol herself to raise money for charity.

To visit Red Nose Day's Best Auction Ever visit here – and see a rundown of all the prizes up for grabs.