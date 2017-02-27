Good news: there will be an eighth series of Doc Martin. The bad news? The grumpy doctor and gorgeous Cornish village of Portwenn (aka Port Isaac) won't be back on ITV until later this year.

In the meantime, why not pay a visit to the real Portwenn? Last time we caught up with Martin Clunes, he told us about his favourite spots to walk the dog and enjoy cream tea...





1. Port Quin

The small cove and hamlet on the north Cornish coast is where Clunes likes to walk his dog, along the cliff overlooking the bay. Clunes says: “It’s an old fishing village along the coast from Port Isaac. There’s a beautiful crenelated folly there called Doyden Castle, built about 1830 by Samuel Symons, which we used as Pentire Castle at the end of season five."





2. The Edge

This little eatery overlooking the Port Isaac Bay and Port Gavern serves hearty English grub, including free-range produce from the neighboring farms and freshly caught fish from the ocean. “It's the restaurant at the top of the village where we have our wrap party at the end of each season,” explains Clunes. “They buy the food locally, in season, and support ethical farming. The views are amazing.”

3. Fern Cottage

Although you can’t actually go in, many people seek out the Doctor’s house on Roscarrock Hill in order to snap a picture outside. Clunes is particularly fond of its garden. “Doctor Martin’s house actually has two gardens,” says Clunes, “one that we use and one just up the cliff a little. When filming gets hectic and I need a bit of peace I can go up to the secret garden, look out to sea and get some space.”

4. Delabole

The third highest village in Cornwall is six miles away from Port Isaac and known for its 500 feet deep slate quarry. The striking man-made site is worth a visit, but this is also where the Doc Martin crew hang out after hours. “It’s the village I stay in when we’re filming [the series],” reveals Clunes. “I have too many lines to learn to stay in the Golden Lion [in Port Isaac]. It's not as picturesque but it’s got a friendly, close knit community.”







5. Potters cafe

In the centre of Port Isaac's old fishing village, in a beautiful higgledy-piggledy building, visitors will find this charming little eatery selling sandwiches, salads and cream teas. Under its former name, Victoria House Café, the owners would sell Doc Martin memorabilia. “We had a deal,” explains Clunes, “I’d sit there with a coffee signing memorabilia and the money from the signed stuff goes to local charities.”

