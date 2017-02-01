You'd be forgiven for not recognising Sian Brooke. She played four different characters in a single series of Sherlock, disguising herself as John Watson's Scottish love interest, his Germanic therapist and a northerner called Faith, and taking on the role of the mad, bad, dangerous woman behind them. Yet in real life she's completely different (in both looks and temperament) to all of them.

Here's a chance to see the sunny, engaging actress as herself, talking about the role(s) that catapulted her into viewers' consciousness...