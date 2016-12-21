The BBC are remaining tight-lipped over whether Walliams and Friend has been cancelled.

Several reports suggest that the sketch show starring David Walliams will not be returning after its current run.

But in a statement to RadioTimes.com, the BBC said: “We won’t be making a decision on more Walliams and Friend until this series has aired in full.

“Needless to say, the series backs BBC comedy’s commitment to working with the very best comedy talent, and that we are the only broadcaster with a commitment to the sketch show format. We’re proud of what David has achieved and the fantastic calibre of guest stars who’ve appeared each week.”

The show premiered with a one-off special last Christmas, featuring guest star Joanna Lumley, and drew in massive audiences of 6 million. However, the first full run hasn’t proved to be such a hit and the latest episode was only viewed by 2.3 million.

Actors and comedians who have appeared alongside Walliams have included Meera Syal, Harry Enfield, Sheridan Smith, Jack Whitehall and Miranda Richardson.

A Christmas special of Walliams and Friend is set to air on Tuesday 27th December featuring Hugh Bonneville.