Who is Joe Wicks?

An online health and fitness guru who's stormed the internet with his 'Lean in 15' workout and meal plans.

What can I expect from the episode?

Frankly I’m exhausted after about 15 minutes of Joe Wicks’s enthusiastic exhortations. Never mind High Intensity Training, I need a low-level lie-down. But there’s no denying the physical transformations of this week’s volunteers after 90 days on his healthy eating and exercise plan.

We meet pub landlord Jim who says he gets out of breath brushing his teeth while mother of four Elise shovels down between four and five chocolate bars a day and new dad Jake admits his exercise involves walking between his desk and the printer. They’re all unrecognisable by the end. Among Joe’s leaner recipes are fish and chips and lamb curry.

Review by Jane Rackham