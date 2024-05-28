In 1999, director Anthony Minghella adapted Patricia Highsmith's novel The Talented Mr Ripley for the big screen and was rewarded with an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, one of five nods for the film including recognition for Jude Law as Best Supporting Actor. An eight-part series shot in striking black and white, written and directed by Academy Award winner Steve Zaillian, revives Highsmith's grifter for a suspense-filled journey to 1960s Italy. All Of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott plays the titular con man, who is struggling to make ends meet in New York until shipping magnate Herbert Greenleaf hires him to travel to Europe to persuade his wastrel son Dickie (Johnny Flynn) to return home. Tom accepts the job and gains access to Dickie's inner circle by passing himself off as a former Princeton classmate. Dickie's American girlfriend Marge Sherwood (Dakota Fanning) views the interloper with suspicion, threatening to blow Ripley's cover. They all become entangled in a web of lies, murder and deceit as Tom's obsession with Dickie spirals out of control