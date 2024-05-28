Top 10 Picks for Today
Mbappe
- 2024
- Sport
- Documentary and factual
Summary:
A profile of the France and Paris Saint-Germain footballer, who won the World Cup in 2018 as a teenager and scored a hat-trick in the 2022 final. The documentary explores his upbringing in Paris suburbs, and the likes of Thierry Henry, Didier Deschamps, Arsene Wenger, Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate provide an insight into why he has been so successful
Clarkson's Farm
- 2021
- Documentary and factual
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
Unscripted reality series following former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson as he embarks on his path towards muddy misery and potential ruin by running his own farm.
The Boys
- 2019
- Fantasy
- Drama
- 18
Summary:
Superheroes abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Fantasy drama, starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Antony Starr
99
- 2024
- Sport
- Documentary and factual
Summary:
1999 was a year of groundbreaking success for England's biggest and most powerful football club, Manchester United. Despite dominating domestic football during the 90s, manager Alex Ferguson was yet to restore Manchester United's European glory when in 1999, glory arrived in an unprecedented fashion
Fallout
- 2024
- Action
- Fantasy
- 15
Summary:
A young woman, who has grown up in an underground bunker designed to protect against a nuclear attack, ventures into the outside world in a post-apocalyptic drama based on the popular video game series. Lucy (Ella Purnell) emerges from her subterranean home to rescue her father from the wasteland of a devastated Los Angeles. Her odyssey through hostile terrain intersects with young soldier Maximus (Aaron Moten), who has risen through the ranks of the Brotherhood of Steel militaristic faction. Elsewhere, bounty hunter the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) seeks a fabled artifact with the potential to alter current power dynamics across this world. His selfish quest collides with Lucy and Maximus
Mr & Mrs Smith
- 2024
- Romance
- Thriller
- 15
Summary:
New TV show based on the 2005 movie starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, here created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover. One asset (Glover) of a global spy agency is offered the perfect cover story for his high-risk missions: a new identity, John Smith, an arranged marriage to fellow spy Jane Smith (Maya Erskine) and a luxurious home in Manhattan to maintain the illusion of wedded bliss. John and Jane immerse themselves in the lie and publicly mark relationship milestones while they conduct espionage around the world. When they begin to experience genuine feelings for each other, the sharp-shooting operatives question their commitment to the killing game.
Reacher
- 2022
- Thriller
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
Thriller based on the Lee Child books about a wandering troubleshooter
The New Look
- 2024
- Romance
- War
Summary:
Fashion sows seeds of hope during the second World War In Nazi-occupied Paris in a finely tailored 10-part series created by Todd A Kessler, featuring costumes made collaboration with the House of Dior. At a pivotal moment in the 20th century, the reign of Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche) as the world's most famous fashion designer is threatened by the rise of Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn). His creative brilliance restores beauty to the stricken capital and inspires rivals and contemporaries including Chanel, Pierre Balmain (Thomas Poitevin) and Cristobal Balenciaga (Nuno Lopes). Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff curates a soundtrack of contemporary cover versions by the likes of Bleachers, Nick Cave, Lana Del Rey, Matty Healy from The 1975, and Florence Welch
Ripley
- 2024
- Thriller
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
In 1999, director Anthony Minghella adapted Patricia Highsmith's novel The Talented Mr Ripley for the big screen and was rewarded with an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, one of five nods for the film including recognition for Jude Law as Best Supporting Actor. An eight-part series shot in striking black and white, written and directed by Academy Award winner Steve Zaillian, revives Highsmith's grifter for a suspense-filled journey to 1960s Italy. All Of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott plays the titular con man, who is struggling to make ends meet in New York until shipping magnate Herbert Greenleaf hires him to travel to Europe to persuade his wastrel son Dickie (Johnny Flynn) to return home. Tom accepts the job and gains access to Dickie's inner circle by passing himself off as a former Princeton classmate. Dickie's American girlfriend Marge Sherwood (Dakota Fanning) views the interloper with suspicion, threatening to blow Ripley's cover. They all become entangled in a web of lies, murder and deceit as Tom's obsession with Dickie spirals out of control
Shogun
- 2024
- Romance
- Drama
Summary:
Early 17th-century Japan teeters on the brink of civil war in a 10-part adaptation of James Clavell's best-selling novel. In the year 1600, the Council of Regents unites against Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), lighting the fuse on a devastating civil war that will definite the century in Japan. Bureaucrat Ishido Kazunari (Takehiro Hira) is Toranaga's fiercest rival and the Lord turns to his trusted general Toda Hiromatsu (Tokuma Nishioka) for advice as conflict looms. A mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village and pilot John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) bears secrets that could benefit Toranaga. They unite with the help of translator and Christian noblewoman Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), who intends to honour her late father and restore her family name in the shadow of her jealous husband Toda Hirokatsu (Shinnosuke Abe)
Baby Reindeer
- 2024
- Drama
- Thriller
- 18
Summary:
A struggling comedian's act of kindness to a vulnerable woman sparks a dangerous obsession. Drama starring and created by Richard Gadd
The Tattooist of Auschwitz
- 2024
- Documentary and factual
- Drama
Summary:
Fact-based Holocaust drama adapted from the best-selling novel by Heather Morris about a couple who met while prisoners in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. Starring Jonah Hauer-King and Anna Prochniak
