Thomas & Friends adds first autistic character, Bruno the Brake Car
Bruno is voiced by nine-year-old Elliot Garcia, who is also autistic.
A brand new character is set to join the cast of beloved children's show Thomas & Friends.
Bruno the Brake Car is Thomas' latest friend, and is the first autistic character on the series.
Bruno was developed in collaboration with the Autism Self Advocacy Network (US), as well as autistic writers and figures. He is voiced by nine-year-old actor Elliot Garcia, who hails from Reading and who is also autistic.
Speaking of the role, Garcia said he felt “really excited and happy” about the character, who will debut in Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go!.
Garcia's casting was helped by Tom Purser, Head of Guidance, Volunteering & Campaigns at the National Autistic Society (UK), who heralded the arrival of the new character as “an amazing moment for autistic people”.
Bruno joins a cast of iconic Thomas & Friends characters, including saddle tank engine Percy and big blue tender engine Gordon.
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go! also introduced some new engines when it first premiered in 2021, including speedy bullet train Kana, music-loving Nia, and diesel shunter Diesel.
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go! is the latest version of the Thomas the Tank Engine series, which is based on The Railway Series books by Rev W Awdry and his son Christopher.
It airs on Channel 5 in the UK, and Netflix and Cartoon Network in the US.
