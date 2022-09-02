Scot Drew McIntyre can expect plenty of attention on his return to British soil, particularly given that his showdown against Roman Reigns has been given top status on the night.

Clash of the Castle will bring the WWE universe into collision with the UK this week – and there are a host of massive names on the billing.

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins is on the match card too, while Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss are also among the superstars who British fans can't wait to see in action.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full match card for WWE Clash at the Castle.

WWE Clash at the Castle match card

The confirmed WWE Clash at the Castle match card is listed below. Of course, this may not be the final slate with plenty of surprises expected on the night, plus gate-crashing superstars aiming for their own shot at glory.

Roman Reigns v Drew McIntyre – WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

Bayley, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai v Bianca Belair, Asuka & Alexa Bliss

Gunther v Sheamus – WWE Intercontinental Championship

Matt Riddle v Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins

Liv Morgan v Shayna Baszler – SmackDown Women’s Championship

Edge & Rey Mysterio v Finn Balor & Damian Priest

When is WWE Clash at the Castle 2022?

WWE Clash at the Castle takes place on Saturday 3rd September 2022.

The event starts at 6pm UK time on Saturday evening, a primetime slot for fans across the UK to tune in en masse. BT Sport coverage begins at 5:30pm.

Of course, that means a peculiar Saturday for American fans who will be able to tune in for a 1pm ET start in the US.

