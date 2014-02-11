Alpine Skiing: Women's Downhill 7:00am BBC2

The big story is that US star Lindsey Vonn, the world's most famous skier (and girlfriend of Tiger Woods), will miss the Games after sustaining a knee injury. But watch out for Swiss skier Lara Gut. She was a child star, winning two silver medals at the world championships when she was just 17.

Now 22, she's finally starting to fulfil her potential and has won four or five races already this year. I can see her emerging as a real star of these Games and I'm predicting big things for her. Graham Bell

Curling (women's curling 10:00am, BBC2 and 11:30-1:00pm switch to BBC1; men's curling 3:00pm and 4:30pm BBC2)

Curling is a fascinating sport, even if you're not an expert. You don't need to know the intricacies to get drawn in to it because the premise is easy: get your stone closer to the middle of the target than you're opponent's. I've had a go myself and I'm useless! It's so much harder than it looks. Just walking on the ice is really hard. Curlers wear flat shoes, one grippy and one slidey, to allow them to glide as they let go of the stone.

In British "skip" Eve Muirhead we have a potential star. She was only 19 at the last Games, so that experience will stand her in good stead today against Team GB's bitter rivals, Canada (10am BBC2).

She's also a top bagpiper, and has even competed in the world bagpipe championships! Steve Cram

Medals today

Speed skating: Men's 1,000m; Figure skating: Pairs Free; Nordic Combined: Men's Individual NH/10km; Alpine Skiing: Women's Downhill; Snowboarding: Women's Halfpipe; Luge: Doubles.

