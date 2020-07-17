Figueiredo will be favourite to win the fight again this time and finally claim the title, but with Benavidez sure to be keen on revenge the result is far from a foregone conclusion.

That fight is joined on the main card by a number of other high profile bouts, with Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum and Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev among the other highlights.

And there's also the exciting prospect of several intriguing match-ups on the preliminary card, with the heavyweight bout between Sergey Spivak vs. Carlos Felipe, which had originally been scheduled for UFC 250 on May 9th, among the highlights.

Check out the full UFC 251 fight card below.

In the UK? Watch UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 on BT Sport

In the US? Watch UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2on ESPN+

Main card

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez - Flyweight

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum - Middleweight

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev - Lightweight

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina - Women's Flyweight

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov - Flyweight

Preliminary Card

