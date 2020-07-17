UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo v Benavidez 2 fight card - full list of confirmed fights
Every confirmed fight taking place at UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo v Benavidez 2 this weekend.
The first two UFC events on Fight Island have been pretty explosive events, and the third in the series looks set to be every bit as exciting, with a tantalising fight card to look forward to.
The title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez will be the highlight as many - a rematch of their earlier Flyweight Championship fight in February, which was won by Figueiredo, but the title remained vacant since he had missed weight.
Figueiredo will be favourite to win the fight again this time and finally claim the title, but with Benavidez sure to be keen on revenge the result is far from a foregone conclusion.
That fight is joined on the main card by a number of other high profile bouts, with Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum and Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev among the other highlights.
And there's also the exciting prospect of several intriguing match-ups on the preliminary card, with the heavyweight bout between Sergey Spivak vs. Carlos Felipe, which had originally been scheduled for UFC 250 on May 9th, among the highlights.
Check out the full UFC 251 fight card below.
In the UK? Watch UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 on BT Sport
In the US? Watch UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2on ESPN+
Main card
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez - Flyweight
- Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum - Middleweight
- Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev - Lightweight
- Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina - Women's Flyweight
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov - Flyweight
Preliminary Card
- Khadis Ibragimov vs. Roman Dolidze - Light Heavyweight
- Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani - Catchweight (150 lb)
- Joseph Duffy vs. Joel Álvarez - Lightweight
- Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson - Bantamweight
- Malcolm Gordon vs. Amir Albazi - Flyweight
- Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan - Lightweight
- Sergey Spivak vs. Carlos Felipe - Heavyweight