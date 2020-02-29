However, he will need to be at maximum capacity with Number 3 ranked Figueiredo also confident in his ability to secure the title.

The Brazilian star has lost just one of his 18 matches in professional MMA and will pose a threat on the night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night 169 on TV and online.

What time does UFC Fight Night 169 start?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night 169 card – including Benavidez v Figueiredo – will start at 11:00pm GMT on Saturday 29th February 2020 and run into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Where is UFC Fight Night 169 held?

The event will be held at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, USA.

UFC Fight Night 169 card

Main Card

Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez v Deiveson Figueiredo

Women's Featherweight: Felicia Spencer v Zarah Fairn dos Santos

Light Heavyweight: Ion Cuțelaba v Magomed Ankalaev

Women's Featherweight: Megan Anderson v Norma Dumont Viana

Featherweight: Grant Dawson v Darrick Minner

Prelims

Lightweight: Luis Peña v Steve Garcia

Bantamweight: Gabriel Silva v Kyler Phillips

Middleweight: Brendan Allen v Tom Breese

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura v Sergey Spivak

Featherweight: Jordan Griffin v T.J. Brown

Featherweight: Aalon Cruz v Spike Carlyle

Welterweight: Ismail Naurdiev v Sean Brady

How to watch UFC Fight Night 169 in UK

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 11:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.

You can watch the event with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 169 in US

US fans can watch the fight live in the US via ESPN+.

The service costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.