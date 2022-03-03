The bill was intended to be headlined by a trilogy fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, but the latter withdrew due to injury.

UFC 272 hits our screens this weekend with Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal set to meet at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada, USA following a turbulent road to this event.

Several other bouts were tipped, but the high profile figures of Covington and Masvidal have the green light to put on a Welterweight exhibition.

The pair's relationship has soured over the years, turning this one into a real grudge match with no love lost.

Covington is the N0.1 Welterweight challenger to Kamaru Usman's throne, but has been defeated twice by the champion in the last few years.

Masvidal sits down in sixth and the experienced scrapper will be determined to boost his stock and float back into the elite pack with a victory here.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 272 including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

What is the UFC 272 UK start time?

UFC 272 TV coverage will start at 1am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 6th March 2022.

The main card is expected to start around 3am UK time.

UFC 272 fight card

Main card

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal (welterweight)

Edson Barboza vs Bryce Mitchell (featherweight)

Kevin Holland vs Alex Oliveira (welterweight)

Serghei Spivac vs Greg Hardy (heavyweight)

Prelims

Marina Rodriguez vs Yan Xiaonan (women’s strawweight)

Maryna Moroz vs Mariya Agapova (women’s flyweight)

Jalin Turner vs Jamie Mullarkey (lightweight)

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Kennedy Nzechukwu (light heavyweight)

Early prelims

Tim Elliot vs Tagir Ulanbekov (flyweight)

Jessica Eye vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)

Devonte Smith vs Erick Gonzalez (lightweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs Michael Oliksiejczuk (light heavyweight)

Brian Kelleher vs Umar Nurmagomedov (featherweight)

UFC 272 TV channel and live stream in the UK

UFC 272 will be shown on BT Sport 1 from 1am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also tune in with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch UFC 272 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

On its own, EPSN+ costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 272 only for $69.99 or combine it with an ESPN+ annual subscription.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

If you're looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.